When Were Night Vision Goggles First Used In The Military?

There was once a time when night vision goggles — with their almost magical ability to see in the dark — were only available to the military and law enforcement. Today, that technology is so ubiquitous, it's available to the general public in a mind-boggling array of forms, including night vision binoculars. Believe it or not, night vision devices (NDV) have been around in some very peculiar forms since the 1930s.

Night vision goggles (NVGs) are a device that resembles binoculars strapped to the head and have had an equally long and interesting journey through history. Technically, the very first "goggles" used by a military appeared in 1939 in the Soviet Union. A truly usable pair of NVGs wouldn't hit the battlefield until U.S. forces fielded them in the 1970s.

The Soviet device was merely an early prototype, but it was cleverly developed into different forms. While the mobile version resembled goggles, it was cumbersome and required a soldier to wear a huge, disk-shaped electronic-optical light converter on their chest and carry a large battery pack on their back. Another version hung from the roof of a vehicle, allowing the driver to look through them. A 250-watt infrared headlamp was mounted on top of the roof, and the battery pack was stowed inside the vehicle.