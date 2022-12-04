These US Army Night Vision Goggles Give You Futuristic Predator Like Vision

The U.S. Army's most advanced night vision goggles look like tech fit for a Predator; but just how effective is it compared to its sci-fi counterpart? In 2021, the United States military showcased the capabilities of its advanced optics system. Dubbed the Enhanced Night Vision Goggle-Binocular (ENVG-B), these high-tech goggles can not only see in complete darkness. They also highlight potential targets using colorful outlines. In the "Predator" films, the franchise's eponymous antagonist utilizes a similar optical system embedded in its mask. This vision augmentation featured in the film allows the extraterrestrial to cycle through various filters that highlight different objects. These potential targets, be they prey or a potential threat, stood out dramatically depending on the Predator's chosen vision filter — the visuals here were an enormous highlight of the original film.

With the help of the ENVG-B, the U.S. Army now has something similar at its disposal, except these goggles only use a single filter that shows everything, foregoing the need of having to cycle through various modes in the process. In the movies, Predators relied on heat signatures to determine their prey's location, and this is something the ENVG-B also leans on heavily. In a tweet, the U.S. Army teased this capability by highlighting gunfire and human bodies in contrasting, easily discriminable hues. Although scientists are still in the midst of developing night vision eye drops, the most advanced night vision goggles are already here, and ready for action. But how will they fare in an actual life-and-death scenario?