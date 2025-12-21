What Are The Rubber Strips On Older Car Doors Really For?

First, let's just clear up a potential point of confusion — we're not talking about rubber door seals; they still very much exist and help keep us warm, dry, and relatively soundproofed in our cars, although you still might need to drain your car doors. Rather, we're looking at the rubber strips that ran along the exterior of many older car models. These are functional parts often referred to by aftermarket suppliers and repair specialists as body side mouldings or door impact protection strips.

Primarily, these were installed on cars for very practical reasons. At the most basic level, they protected the car's door from being damaged in low-speed impacts, door-to-door contacts in car parks, or other such accidents. By absorbing these light knocks, an impact strip could prevent the paint from being damaged or stop the thin door panels from being dented. This begs the question — Do modern cars not have low-speed impacts or similar mishaps? Of course, they do, but the technology of cars has moved on, and modern cars are more capable of shrugging off such instances without a rubber bumper to protect them.

One area where technology has helped to negate the need for these rubber strips is the paint used by vehicle manufacturers. Modern cars use advanced protection technologies like ceramic coatings, paint protection films, and coatings to prevent rust. They also offered a simple and inexpensive way to add protection without major changes to the door structure. Let's take a closer look at why older cars had rubber strips on their doors.