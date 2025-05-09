What Are The Rubber Strips On The Roof Of A Car For? Why They're Important

The biggest challenge for any automaker is to ensure that their vehicle serves the purpose for which it's built. If they're building an SUV, they try to provide maximum trunk space. If they are building fast-accelerating cars, such as the Lucid Air Sapphire, they attach one of the most powerful engines to it. But there are a few accessories that are common in almost all cars, one of which is the rubber strip attached to the roof.

You can find these rubber strips attached on each side of your car roof, running from front to back. Since they look very good on the car, you might think that they are just attached to enhance your car's overall appearance, but that's not the case. These rubber strips are officially known as roof molding, and they are an important protective accessory for your vehicle that stops rainwater from dripping down the side of your car or getting inside.