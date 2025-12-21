Have $250k To Spend? Fly Around Las Vegas In A Sci-Fi Airscooter
Personal air travel has long been a staple of science fiction, but despite many authors' predictions, we aren't all flying around in personal pods just yet. Various startups claim to offer flying cars for sale to the public, although issues with flight path regulations and pilot licensing prevent them from being used freely in cities across the U.S. One company plans to get around these regulatory hurdles by opening a new dedicated flight center near Las Vegas in 2026, charging passengers $500 to pilot its Airscooter aircraft for a short flight around its property. Its founder also told Robb Report that the company plans to offer the aircraft for private sale for a price of $250,000.
The company in question is Zapata, and it was founded by Frankie Zapata, a former professional jet ski racer turned inventor. Zapata has a track record of successfully creating unique flying machines, having previously piloted a jet-powered flyboard across the English Channel, taking off in France and landing in the U.K. In July 2025, he attempted the same feat in the Airscooter but crashed shortly before landing, having almost reached the British coastline.
The Airscooter can be flown without a pilot's license
Undeterred by his channel-crossing setback, Zapata has continued to test the Airscooter over the second half of 2025, showing off test flights on his Instagram account. According to Robb Report, the company's Las Vegas flight center also remains on track to open soon, possibly as early as January 2026.
According to the outlet, customers will initially be put on a simulator to get a feel for the aircraft, before heading out for around 20 minutes of training flight. They'll then be given another 20 minutes of less restrictive flying around Zapata's flight center, but they'll need to stay under a maximum altitude of 150 feet. Since the Airscooter complies with FAA Part 103 regulations, customers won't need a pilot's license to fly the aircraft.
Buyers shelling out $250,000 for their own private Airscooter will be able to take their aircraft to their own property, although they'll still be subject to the same FAA regulations as other ultralight VTOL aircraft like the Helix by Pivotal. They'll also have to pick between the Airscooter and cheaper rivals like the Jetson ONE, which also doesn't require a pilot's license.
Buyers shouldn't expect helicopter-rivalling speeds — or practicality
The Airscooter's design shares more in common with a drone than a traditional helicopter, and its top speed will be more akin to a consumer-grade drone than a helicopter, too. Zapata says that the aircraft will have a top speed of 63 mph and a maximum cruising speed of 50 mph, with its power coming from a hybrid gas-electric powertrain. According to the company, its five-gallon gas tank will be enough to sustain a flight time of up to two hours. It will be able to accommodate a maximum payload of 260 pounds, so heavier customers will miss out on the chance to experience the Airscooter.
The first Zapata flight center visitors will be able to get a small taste of their aircraft's capabilities, but even owners who pay up for their own Airscooter won't be able to use it to replace their car on the daily commute. At least, not if they live in the city, since FAA regulations prevent ultralight aircraft from being flown "over any congested area of a city, town, or settlement, or over any open air assembly of persons." The aircraft can also only be operated during daylight hours, and according to the regulations, must be used "for recreation or sport purposes only." Owners can keep their privately-owned aircraft for use in Zapata's Las Vegas flight center, but they won't be able to fly above the city's iconic landmarks regardless of whether or not they have $250,000 to spend on their own Airscooter.