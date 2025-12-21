Have $250k To Spend? Fly Around Las Vegas In A Sci-Fi Airscooter

The Airscooter's design shares more in common with a drone than a traditional helicopter, and its top speed will be more akin to a consumer-grade drone than a helicopter, too. Zapata says that the aircraft will have a top speed of 63 mph and a maximum cruising speed of 50 mph, with its power coming from a hybrid gas-electric powertrain. According to the company, its five-gallon gas tank will be enough to sustain a flight time of up to two hours. It will be able to accommodate a maximum payload of 260 pounds, so heavier customers will miss out on the chance to experience the Airscooter.

The first Zapata flight center visitors will be able to get a small taste of their aircraft's capabilities, but even owners who pay up for their own Airscooter won't be able to use it to replace their car on the daily commute. At least, not if they live in the city, since FAA regulations prevent ultralight aircraft from being flown "over any congested area of a city, town, or settlement, or over any open air assembly of persons." The aircraft can also only be operated during daylight hours, and according to the regulations, must be used "for recreation or sport purposes only." Owners can keep their privately-owned aircraft for use in Zapata's Las Vegas flight center, but they won't be able to fly above the city's iconic landmarks regardless of whether or not they have $250,000 to spend on their own Airscooter.