This New eVTOL Aircraft Can Be Flown By Anyone, Even Without A Pilots License

Pivotal (formerly known as Opener) has recently begun taking orders for its first light eVTOL (electric vertical take-off and landing) aircraft produced at scale. Based in Palo Alto, California, Pivotal has been working on the Helix for over 12 years, but is actually its fourth-generation eVTOL.

Helix is a single-seat PAV (Personal Aerial Vehicle) tilt aircraft with fixed rotors and tandem wings classified by the FAA as Part 103 Ultralight, so it doesn't require a pilot's license. While at this past Consumer Electronics Show in Vegas, CEO Ken Karklin said, "It lacks the complexity that just about any other eVTOL has." He added that there are no rotating wings or motors, and the Helix only has 12 control surfaces instead of the dozens more typically found on other craft.

The Helix is made with a carbon fiber composite and is controlled by a joystick with fly-by-wire controls. Without a pilot, it only weighs 348 pounds. A diminutive height of 5 feet 3 inches, a width of 13 feet 7 inches (with nearly the same length), and 33.13 square feet of the wing allow it to fit inside a 16-foot trailer for transport when entirely collapsed down.