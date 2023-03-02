This Futuristic Air Taxi Just Set A New Record For Longest eVTOL Flight

AutoFlight's latest Generation 4 prototype of its "Prosperity I" eVTOL (electric Vertical Take-Off and Landing) aircraft conducted a test flight on March 2, 2023, and appears to have bested Joby Aviation's flight test from July 2021. The Generation 4 eVTOL was flown 250.64 kilometers, or 156.65 miles on a single charge, according to AutoFlight.

"This flight is both a great celebratory milestone and a testament to the team's incredible effort and progress in testing and incrementally pushing the aircraft's performance envelope," AutoFlight's president Omer Bar-Yohay said of the test, which took place at the Chinese company's Augsburg site in Germany.

The 156 miles covered by the vessel far exceeds what earlier prototype mockups aimed to achieve. In 2010, NASA was working to develop the "Puffin," a personal lightweight aircraft that was powered by twin electric motors that combined to produce 60 horsepower. The Puffin would have sported an effective range of about 50 miles.

The AutoFlight Generation 4 eVTOL aircraft, on the other hand, utilizes quiet propellers that have been designed with urban flight operations in mind. It achieves vertical lift through the use of 10 lifting rotors, and maneuvers with three additional propellers. The Prosperity I can also carry a maximum payload of around 900 pounds, far exceeding the roughly 200-pound total capacity of the Puffin.

The company looks to manufacture the Prosperity I in its Chinese factory with a unit price of about $150,000 — in comparison to competitor that cost as much as $1.5 million per eVTOL delivered.