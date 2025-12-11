You Don't Need A Pilot License To Fly This Jetson Aircraft (And That's Terrifying)

The Jetson ONE might look like something from a sci-fi cartoon, but beneath its cartoonish facade lies a craft with the credentials to be a practical personal aerial vehicle. The Jetson is a lightweight eight-propellered aircraft that boasts a flight time of 20 minutes, a maximum ceiling of 1,500 feet, and a top speed of 63 mph. It's also worth noting that this is not a vague concept sitting unrealized on an engineer's computer. Jetson is a going commercial concern with a healthy order book that, earlier this year, delivered its first aircraft to Oculus founder Palmer Luckey.

The aircraft is classified as an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft (eVTOL), and at the time of writing, there are over 600 orders for the Jetson ONE. Perhaps the scariest thing about the craft is that the company claims anyone can become a pilot in under five minutes and can fly it without a pilot's license. To understand why you're allowed to zoom about the sky in a craft that Jetson describes as a "Formula One car for the sky", we need to look at FAA Regulation Part 103.

This stipulates that for a powered aircraft to be classified as an ultralight (no pilot's license is required to fly an ultralight), it has to weigh less than 254 pounds. As it happens, the Jetson ONE weighs in at a rather convenient 253 pounds. And, as we discover next, this isn't the only metric where the Jetson ONE plays with the ultralight limits.