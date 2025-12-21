5 Classic '80s Sports Cars You Can Find For Under $20,000

The 1980s were a wildly different time, and although it might not seem all that long ago for some of us, the decade is 40 years forgotten now. Still, regardless of how long gone the decade is, it's still well worth celebrating — especially in today's age of $50,000 commuters, autonomous driving, and cinema-spec infotainment screens. Everything's just a little too complicated and expensive these days, which is why we've been perusing the classifieds for something a little easier to digest.

There are a great number of cars we could pull from the '80s that are well worth buying today, although we're going to keep things simple and focus on sports cars only. The performance on offer from then is no match for the grunt of today's turbocharged and hybridized sports cars. They do, however, offer a more analog approach, with less in the way of gadgetry to distract you from the job at hand — driving.

The five cars featured here are all proper sports cars, either roadsters or coupes, rear-wheel drive, available with manual transmissions, oh, and they're affordable too. Anyone can stick a Ferrari F40 on a list and call it a day, but attainable sports cars give us something real to aim for. So, the five we've highlighted are all available to pick up for under $20,000 in roadworthy condition, although more often than not, mint examples will command multiples of this. To kick things off, though, we'll start with one of the most affordable and most celebrated '80s sports cars of them all.