5 Classic '80s Sports Cars You Can Find For Under $20,000
The 1980s were a wildly different time, and although it might not seem all that long ago for some of us, the decade is 40 years forgotten now. Still, regardless of how long gone the decade is, it's still well worth celebrating — especially in today's age of $50,000 commuters, autonomous driving, and cinema-spec infotainment screens. Everything's just a little too complicated and expensive these days, which is why we've been perusing the classifieds for something a little easier to digest.
There are a great number of cars we could pull from the '80s that are well worth buying today, although we're going to keep things simple and focus on sports cars only. The performance on offer from then is no match for the grunt of today's turbocharged and hybridized sports cars. They do, however, offer a more analog approach, with less in the way of gadgetry to distract you from the job at hand — driving.
The five cars featured here are all proper sports cars, either roadsters or coupes, rear-wheel drive, available with manual transmissions, oh, and they're affordable too. Anyone can stick a Ferrari F40 on a list and call it a day, but attainable sports cars give us something real to aim for. So, the five we've highlighted are all available to pick up for under $20,000 in roadworthy condition, although more often than not, mint examples will command multiples of this. To kick things off, though, we'll start with one of the most affordable and most celebrated '80s sports cars of them all.
Mazda Miata
Having debuted as a 1989 model year, the Miata only just makes it onto our list, but it's quite possibly the most iconic sports car of recent decades, so it definitely earns its place. There was nothing revolutionary about the Miata when it appeared — it simply looked to capture the essence of what classic British sports cars offered in the 1960s. Although the appeal now is that the Mazda did it reliably, and with far superior build quality, although Miatas do still have their common issues.
Looking at the Miata's engine specs, you could be forgiven for thinking it is a simple commuter sedan, rather than a drop-top sports car. However, its feather-light curb weight and near-perfect weight distribution meant the 116 horsepower and 100 lb-ft of torque on offer from the 1.6-liter inline-four was more than enough. That power was channeled exclusively to the rear wheels, via a five-speed manual.
When new, the humble Miata sported a starting price of just south of $14,000, and 35 years later, that's pretty much what a smart Miata commands today, too. Projects can be picked up for less, far less actually, although the very best delivery-mileage cars can fetch prices as high as $40,000.
Pontiac Fiero GT
If a cut-price '80s sports car is what you're after, then look no further than the Pontiac Fiero. Sure, it's been subject to some ridicule over the years, but it still delivers everything that an entry-point into classic sports car ownership should. Two seats, a nimble chassis, rear-wheel drive, and a manual transmission (or a three-speed auto, if you're that way inclined).
The pick of the bunch is the Fiero GT; it was sold between the years 1986 through 1988, and it packed a more powerful bite than earlier trims. When it debuted, it sported an MSRP of $12,999, which was a full $4,000 more base models, but it did push a full 140 horses out of its 2.8-liter V6. Power disc brakes hid behind staggered 15-inch alloy wheels, dual exhausts poked out at the rear, and an AM/FM/Cassette radio took care of all things entertainment inside.
It's more than easy to secure a tidy Fiero for less than $20,000, in fact, you'd be hard pushed to spend that much at all. For years, the Fiero has made a tempting base for exotic kit car builders, so if you do fancy something a little different, Ferrari and Lamborghini replicas do pop up from time to time with Fiero underpinnings.
Porsche 944
The Mazda and Pontiac are all well and good, but if you're seeking out something a little more prestigious, or after a more thoroughbred sports car experience, then the Porsche 944 should be the car on your radar instead. It's one of a few '80s sports cars that are still affordable, plus it's a more practical choice than the other cars featured, thanks to its 2+2 seating configuration (if you buy the coupe), and it packs a more meaningful punch than the aforementioned solutions, too.
Porsche first sold the 944 in the U.S. as a 1982 model year. It debuted with a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine which delivered 150 horsepower to the rear wheels, via either a five-speed manual or three-speed automatic transmission. Pop-up headlights, chunky arches, and a fixed rear spoiler clearly saw the 944 stand out as a proper sports car, but despite the completeness of its package, it's sat lurking in the shadow of its bigger brother, the 911, for decades now.
So, while it might not command the same respect that the six-pot 911 does, it also doesn't command the same sort of money — not even close. You can spend as little as you like on a 944, from just a few thousand dollars for a project, up to 911-money for a seriously nice one. However, between $10,000 and $15,000 seems to be the sweet spot for a tidy and drivable car, which is peanuts for a '80s Porsche.
Chevrolet Corvette C4
You can't really discuss budget sports cars from the '80s without having a conversation on the C4 Corvette. While the base model did little to reinvent the wheel, the ZR-1 certainly did, offering world-beating performance and inspiring handling in an all-American package. It is still possible to pick up a ZR-1 for around $20,000, but these are quickly gaining momentum, so opting for a base model might be a little easier to swallow.
While they lack the potency of the ZR-1, a base C4 Corvette still offers a decent turn of pace as a retro sports car. Sitting up front is a meaningful 5.7-liter V8, which even in its least aggressive state of tune delivers 205 horsepower alongside 290 lb-ft of torque. Buyers could pick from two transmission options; a four-speed manual for those that demand more control over their sports car, and a four-speed auto, which is better suited to cruising, or even commuting.
The best thing about the C4 is that heaps were made, and many still exist today, so getting hold of a good one should be no problem — especially with a healthy $20,000 budget, the C4 Corvette is a truly high-value proposition. Furthermore, parts are plentiful, and club support is strong, so it's a great way to jump head-first into retro sports car ownership.
MGB Roadster
Although MG's little roadster first appeared in the mid 1960s, production continued throughout the entirety of the 1970s, before leaking into the 1980s even. So the final year of production was 1980, but that's still the '80s, and so it fits the bill here. By 1980, gone were the classic chrome bumpers, and in were the huge rubber bumpers, which were required to meet stringent U.S. safety requirements. There's no getting around it, these bumpers are ugly, but conversion kits do exist which enable owners to restore that simpler, chrome-clad finish. You'll also want to swap out the suspension for some lowered springs too, as these later MGs sat a little higher too, ruining the svelte lines of the original design.
Awkward looks aside, the MGB Roadster represents an excellent opportunity to step into classic sports car ownership. All were equipped with the 1.8-liter B-Series inline-four engine, which kicks out an easily managed 95 horsepower, which is channeled through to the rear wheels. In terms of pricing, classic sports cars don't get more attainable than this — $5,000 will see you stepping behind the wheel of a project, $10,000 gets you a presentable example, and $15,000 to $20,000 will see you sitting in the smartest example at your local classic car show. If you ever tire of the MGB's sedate nature, then you could always consider a V8 conversion. So-powered models were sold from the factory in its home market, using the Buick/Rover 3.5-liter V8, which provided extra horses, and a far more intoxicating soundtrack.