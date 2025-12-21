Can You Send Apple Invites To Android Users?

From seamless file transfers through AirDrop to support for Dolby Atmos in Apple Music, it's tough to match the experience Apple products provide. This walled garden approach, however, is only convenient as long as you're surrounded by Apple devices. Take iMessage, for example — it's only recently gotten RCS support, finally bridging the gap between iOS and Android users. Apple is infamous for locking down features to its hardware, but the Invites app launched in early 2025 is an exception that's quite welcome.

For those unfamiliar, the Apple Invites app lets users create and share digital invitations with friends and family. It goes beyond just a link and an address — you can customize your invites with custom backgrounds, load up a playlist of your favorite tracks, and even create a shared album that all attendees can access and add photos to. Users who receive an invitation link can check the venue's address, see who else is attending, and RSVP to confirm. You'll also be shown weather information as the event day nears. The app works as you'd expect on Apple devices — seamlessly and effortlessly.

The good news is that Android users can join in on the fun. You can share invites with your friends who have Android devices, and the experience is surprisingly well-padded, despite there not being a dedicated Apple Invites app on the Google Play Store. Here's how the service works on Android, along with the few caveats one might encounter.