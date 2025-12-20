Common Problems You May Experience With The Chevrolet Malibu (According To Owners)

The Chevrolet Malibu is one sedan that's always lived in a peculiar middle ground. It's never really come off or marketed as showy or sporty, but also not pitched as a failsafe economy car, as is the case with a Honda Accord or Toyota Camry. It's affordable and familiar, something many buyers seem to like. But once the miles start to add up, a more specific pattern starts to appear, as described by owners who've had it for some time.

Skim through various complaint databases and owner forums, and you'll see Malibu drivers point to several persistent issues, which you might want to be aware of if you're scanning the classifieds for one. We're not talking about problems involving catastrophic engine damage or sudden breakdowns. Those could happen to pretty much any car. Instead, we're talking about issues to do with electronic and drivetrain behavior that interferes with daily use. Things like the car refusing to register Park, accessories staying on even after shutdown, wheel jerking, systems malfunctioning even when everything looks mechanically okay, among other experiences that different drivers describe in nearly identical terms.

Be it as it may, not every Malibu has these issues. In fact, many Malibu drivers never encounter them. But when they arise, they usually center around the same systems, and different owners and drivers have done the courtesy of thoroughly documenting them. That's what the sections below will look into, using their own words wherever possible.