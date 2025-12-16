Although a Stanford University study found that AI is destroying the market for young coders, the United States Navy has fully embraced the fast-evolving technology. On December 9, Secretary of the Navy John Phelan announced that the branch would invest $448 million to continue developing the Shipbuilding Operating System (Ship OS); a Palantir Software AI tool meant to streamline the building and repair of ships. According to a Navy presa release, the system gathers data from existing sources to "identify bottlenecks, streamline engineering workflows, and support proactive risk mitigation." Dry runs of some tasks have already yielded impressive results; the Navy stated that "Portsmouth Naval Shipyard cut material review times from weeks to under one hour."

General Dynamics' electric boat team used Ship OS for schedule planning; the process would have required 160 hours of manual labor but Ship OS knocked it out in under 10 minutes. The initial $448 million investment will be directed at submarine builders and their suppliers, and the Navy will use lessons learned from those projects to guide how Ship OS is rolled out on surface ships.