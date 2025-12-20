Why Your PlayStation Cloud Gaming Sessions Have Pixelation Issues

The PlayStation Portal is a neat device for handheld gaming, bringing back the charm of Sony's retired PSP Vita and the vanilla PSP. And thanks to the November update, it can now be used as a standalone device for cloud-based game streaming, much like an ROG Xbox Ally linked to the Xbox Cloud Gaming servers. But it's still cloud-based game streaming, and in the end of the day, you are going to run into issues. Choppy visuals and pixelation are one of those problems.

One of the most common reasons behind these visual stutters is network interruptions. For cloud-based game streaming, the most important factor is the network bandwidth. As Microsoft — one of the biggest names in cloud gaming – puts it, a bad network connection can result in "blocky, choppy, or distorted visuals." Additionally, you might also run into random stutters and slow frame refresh. The PlayStation Portal is no different, and that's why Sony has set a few baseline requirements to enjoy games on the handheld console without any visual quality issues.

Sony recommends a minimum output of 5 Mbps to start a cloud gaming session. Then a minimum of 13 Mbps is required for game streaming at 1080p (full HD) resolution, and 7 Mbps for 720p streaming. The more important fact is the Wi-Fi lane, once you go past the raw speed requirements. Whether you are cloud streaming games directly on the handheld or indirectly from a PlayStation 5, you prefer the 5GHz Wi-Fi band over the 2.4GHz. "Some Wi-Fi routers have a band steering function that allows them to automatically switch between a 2.4GHz connection and a 5GHz connection. If possible, disable this feature when connecting your PS Portal to your Wi-Fi router," a PlayStation support executive shared with SlashGear during a chat.