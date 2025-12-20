Teens Are Already Getting Around Australia's Social Media Ban

Australia made history when it enacted a ban on social media for children under 16 last week. But although the laws have drawn praise and criticism from different corners of the public, their efficacy remains to be seen. Teenagers who fall under the restricted age limit seem to have no difficulty circumventing the ban and maintain unrestricted access to their online accounts.

It's a tale as old as the internet that no wall placed before youngsters will go unscaled. Australian leadership celebrated the law's introduction on December 10, with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese declaring, "Across Australia, those under 16 are starting their day a little differently, without social media." The kids beg to differ. In fact, many never experienced even an interruption of service. "None of my accounts on any platform has been shut down," one 15-year-old told CNN, "not even the ones that I put my real age."

The ban only applies to a handful of the most popular social media sites like Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube. Critics worry this will drive children out onto the wider internet, where there are even fewer protections for them. But through a mix of fairly sophomoric workarounds and apparent system failures, many haven't had to leave their favorite platforms in the first place. Here's what's happening, and what it could mean for a wave of internet ID laws around the world.