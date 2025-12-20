How Fast Can The Iconic Zimmer Mustang Go?

The Zimmer Mustang, technically called the Golden Spirit but colloquially referred to as the "Rolls-Stang," has an interesting origin story. Paul (father) and Bob (son) Zimmer came from a long line of entrepreneurs who had made their money from mobile homes and travel trailers in and around Florida, so fabrication was in their blood.

It's said that Paul bought a 1976 Excalibur roadster to cure a mid-life crisis and then decided he wanted to build his own line of ornately detailed, curved-bodied modern neoclassic cars that harkened back to the beautiful pre-war era cars of the 1920s and 30s. While he and his son were sitting in a restaurant, they sketched out the design for this new ride and subsequently started Zimmer Motorcars Corporation in 1978 to build it. The first iteration debuted in 1980 and, despite no official numbers or specs (including its top speed) having ever been released, it's believed roughly 1,350 were sold before going out of production in 1988.

They used "a completely stock Mustang GT" Fox-body chassis pulled from whatever year it was built, so it was powered by that year's Ford third-gen 302-ci (4.9-liter) V8 (sold as the 5.0-liter High Output). Horsepower was defined by the model year and ranged from 118 (in the 1980-81 model only) to 225 hp in 1987–1988. The fastest GT from that period (1986, weighing 3,139 pounds) went from zero to 60 in six seconds flat, and posted a quarter-mile speed of 92 mph in 14.70 seconds. The Golden Spirit weighed around 3,800 pounds, so it would have been slower thanks to that extra 600 pounds.