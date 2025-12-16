Older Samsung Galaxy Phones Are Getting More Updates Than Usual - Here's Why

Samsung Galaxy S21 users were a bit surprised to receive an update in November 2025. Earlier in the year, Samsung demoted the S21 line — models that are about five years old — to quarterly updates. That's why users were surprised to see another update ahead of the expected quarterly schedule of every three months — January, April, July, and October.

Despite the new quarterly update schedule, Samsung Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21 Plus, and S21 Ultra users got a security update in November 2025. This update doesn't add any new features or visuals but rather provides Galaxy S21 users with better security thanks to the arrival of firmware version G99xBXXSIHYK1. The fingerprint sensor was improved with further accuracy, and the USB connection was given further security when plugged into different devices and chargers. Some Samsung users were relieved to see the unexpected security update, while others feel frustrated that the Galaxy S21 has been reduced to quarterly updates.