Galaxy S21 series: 7 things that make it better than previously thought

Early 2021 is going to see some really exciting devices, including a set of smartphones from Samsung. This is going to be the long-anticipated Galaxy S21 series that many tech enthusiasts presume is not going to see a dynamic upgrade expected from the Samsung flagship. A major reason for this would be the Korean tech giant’s plan to present the next line of foldable phones as its new, improved, and dependable flagship. That said, the S21 series subjected to launch with three models is worth waiting for, if you’re planning to spend on a smartphone anytime soon.

If you want to be within the Galaxy family but the vulnerable folding design is something you don’t want to put your money on, Samsung’s new candy bar flagship is still going to be worth it. There are many reasons to suggest that the Galaxy S21 is set to be different from previously thought and we are here going to touch upon some of these features.

The S Pen support

We are immensely close to Samsung’s first press conference of 2021, where the Galaxy S21 is likely to make its official appearances. The Koreans have not made anything official, but there is enough evidence – as way of leaks – suggesting the new Galaxy S series will make a debut in mid-January next year. Amid all the rumors, the latest one coming from a reliable source, the FCC, confirms that the biggest and fiercest of the three – Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21 Plus, and Galaxy S21 Ultra – is going to feature an S Pen, which has not been a feature in any of the S series phones from the company yet.

The Galaxy S21 Ultra with S Pen advantage will also feature the largest screen with curved edges and a better performing battery, making it a viable competitor to the iPhone 12 Pro Max, and a league apart from other handsets out there. The only caveat, the S21 Ultra will not house the S Pen in the body – like the Note series – but it will function just like it does with the Galaxy Note phones. There could either be a special phone case with a slot for the stylus or it may just be sold separately, a confirmation of this will only be made once the phone is officially launched.

Superb performance

Reportedly, the Galaxy S21 lineup will feature either Snapdragon 888 SoC – Qualcomm’s flagship chip – or the Exynos 2100 – Samsung’s own top-of-the-line processor, depending on the region where the device is launched. The benchmark scores of both the processors have a story to tell – while Snapdragon-based models will be slightly better performing, the Exynos-based variants will stock up well with improved power consumption.

Faster connectivity

All the three models in Samsung’s new Galaxy S series will support 5G out of the box. Rumors, courtesy of FCC also suggest, the Galaxy S21 Ultra may feature support for Wi-Fi 6E – the next-gen wireless connectivity standard following Wi-Fi 6. If Samsung pulls this off, it will be a pioneer with the feature, but there is no confirmation if this will be Galaxy S21 Ultra only feature or will the other two variants also get it. The new connectivity standard will bring a better Wi-Fi experience to the device(s) it rolls out with, provided users have a Wi-Fi 6E router at home.

Better performing battery

Rumors have it that the Samsung Galaxy S21 series will feature a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, this is rumored for all three devices. It was earlier presumed that this would be exclusive to the high-end Galaxy S21 Ultra, but recent rumors suggest otherwise. As seen with previous smartphones – 120Hz screens despite their performance – are absolute battery guzzlers.

Samsung’s rework on the Galaxy S21 series should mean a better performing battery, which will have to deal with extremely high refresh rates, 5G connectivity, and other battery consuming features. All three models in the new line-up will see slight bumps in the battery capacity – Galaxy S21 may have a 4,660mAh capacity battery, while Galaxy S20 Ultra’s battery capacity may be scaled up to 5,000mAh.

Faster fingerprint sensor

Another feature with which the Galaxy S21 will lure in folks will be the upgraded in-screen fingerprint sensor. This ultrasonic fingerprint scanner will be both larger and faster than that of its predecessors. As said, it will be housed under the screen itself but will be 1.77-times larger and measure 8 x 8mm. This may not sound much of a difference, but the size and processing of this next-gen sensor will make it faster and smarter than previously seen.

No Note means more takers

There is still uncertainty over whether Samsung will go ahead with another Galaxy Note or choose to do away with it completely in favor of the foldable flagships. If the latter is true, Galaxy S21 is going to be an instant gainer. Sammy fans will be left with one premium device to vouch for, unless, as the company believes, there is a change of heart and more people are willing to invest in folding smartphones that double up as tablets, if you may.

While leaker Ice Universe believes the Galaxy Note 21 may be on the horizon, there are is evidence to back the claim. The leakster himself claims, there is “no information on the development” of the next Galaxy Note for 2021. Samsung’s TM Roh informs that the company has been paying attention to users’ favorite aspects in the Note series and would be adding the exciting ones to the brand’s other lineup – no names given, but it’s easy to conclude. This puts weight behind the fact that the Note series could be gone and the S series may be the one to look out for – if you’re a slate person.

An early advantage

Samsung Galaxy S21 event is likely to take place in mid-January. Various leaks confirm January 14 as the expected day for the official launch, with devices going on sale toward the end of the month. This is a date almost a month earlier than usual – a ploy Samsung may use to grab market share early on in the year. While the Galaxy S21s will not be the first to arrive with Snapdragon 888 – Xiaomi Mi 11 series may beat them to the market – they will nonetheless be phones to consider.