Galaxy S21 series specs and price leaks leave no stone unturned

It is often the case that unofficial details about upcoming smartphones get leaked in their entirety close their official announcements. The fact that the Galaxy S21 is now getting a flood of leaks is perhaps indirect proof of how close its launch really is. We have seen no shortage of bits and pieces of rumors and tidbits here and there and now the final pieces are falling in place to complete the picture of Samsung’s extremely early 2021 flagships.

WinFuture’s Roland Quandt gives the last bits of information about the Galaxy S21 Ultra and collects it in a single place. There seems to be a theme around trying to make consumers forget some of the flaws of its predecessor. Whether the cameras, which are housed in what could be a divisive camera bump design, are up to the task, we’ll have to wait next month to see, literally.

Another difference with the Galaxy S20 Ultra last year is that the Galaxy S21 Ultra will supposedly have a somewhat flatter screen while retaining the curved edges. This is perhaps to support the optional S Pen stylus that will also be offered in a bundle with an official cover. These will most likely be offered as pre-order promos.

That the were will still be Snapdragon 888 and Exynos 2100 variants, the latter for Europe, is not much of a surprise. What could be controversial is how there will be no charger in the box, at least in Germany. No AKG headphones either, which is also a bummer since you can’t easily buy these earbuds off the shelf.

91mobiles completes the picture with a list of prices for Europe, starting with the Galaxy S21 at 849 EUR, roughly $1,040. The Galaxy S21+ with 128GB will reportedly be cheaper than the Galaxy S20+ last year at 1,049 EUR while the Galaxy S21 Ultra gets a hefty 1,399 EUR price tag. These should give buyers an idea of how US pricing will be, which is to say it will be slightly higher than last year’s models, also unsurprisingly.