US Officials Say This Vehicle Might Make A Comeback With New Fuel Economy Laws

Since the mid-'70s, the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration (NHTSA) in the U.S. has worked with the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to establish Corporate Average Fuel Economy (CAFE) standards. These organizations establish a miles-per-gallon threshold for each model year, and the average fuel economy of all an automaker's cars sold in the U.S. must meet that standard. Passenger cars and light trucks are classified separately for CAFE purposes, and SUVs have traditionally been grouped with trucks. In early December, the Trump administration announced it would be rolling back Biden-era CAFE increases, and Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy added that the rollback could bring a resurgence of the station wagon.

The NHTSA also proposed changing how vehicles are classified, reserving the light truck category for off-road vehicles and those designed to carry cargo; SUVs would be grouped with sedans and smaller cars as 'passenger vehicles.' The Biden administration set a CAFE standard of 50.4 mpg for 2031, but the proposed adjustments would reduce that to 34.5 mpg. As for the forgotten station wagon, the body style was popular with families in the 1970s and '80s but lost market share to minivans and SUVs as the century wound to a close.

With heavy SUV sales counting toward each automaker's more lenient light truck mpg standard, the incentive was to build as many of these vehicles as customers were willing to buy. Station wagons typically fall between sedans and SUVs in terms of fuel mileage, and automakers might replace some SUV models with wagons to boost their passenger car mpg averages. A half-century of steadily increasing CAFE standards has already forced automakers to produce more efficient vehicles, including some impressive modern SUVs. These 2025 SUV models all get 30 mpg or more, although the most efficient cars on the road today are smaller hybrids like the Toyota Prius, Corolla, and Camry.