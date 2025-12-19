Not Toyota, Not Ford – This Is America's Best-Selling Automaker

The average price of a new car is soaring. It now sits north of $50,000, which is the first time in history this has ever happened for Americans. Needless to say, then, buying a new car is a big decision, but it's a decision that millions of Americans are making each and every year.

There are a few big players that all vie for the top spot when it comes to being America's best-selling automaker, and it's closer than you might think. In 2024, three automakers impressed with more than two million sales each. It wasn't Stellantis, the American giant only managed 1.3 million sales last year, which is a bit behind the others, but it is going through something of a rocky patch right now.

Ford is the first of our automakers to crack the 2 million barrier last year. Specifically, the Blue Oval brand shifted 2.08 million models last year, which is up from 2023, where they failed to crack past the second million. Proving we aren't all patriotic buyers, Toyota sweeps in next, with 2,332,623 models sold in 2024 — also up from 2023's figures. Toyota is actually the best-selling automaker on a global scale, but just within the confines of the American market, it plays second fiddle to a home-grown giant, one which has been doing the rounds for over a century now.

That automaker is General Motors. GM managed to sell 2.7 million vehicles in 2024, netting itself a 16.5% market share, boasting that all brands from beneath the GM umbrella managed to post strong sales gains throughout the year.