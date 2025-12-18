How Iconic 'Battle Of Midway' Japanese Aircraft Carriers Were Finally Found

On December 7, 1941, the Empire of Japan launched a sneak attack on Pearl Harbor, bringing the United States into World War II. The attack resulted in the damaging and loss of the Pacific Fleet's battleships, but fortunately, its aircraft carriers were elsewhere. In an effort to draw them out, Admiral Isoroku Yamamoto launched an attack against the Midway Atoll from June 4-7, 1942. The battle was a decisive victory for the U.S., helping to turn the tide in the war.

The losses for Japan were immense, as the Battle of Midway saw the most aircraft carriers sunk during the war. Japan lost all four of its carriers: Akagi, Kaga, Sōryū, and Hiryū. As of writing, the Sōryū and Hiryū remain lost to history, as their locations remain a mystery. The other two, the Akagi and Kaga, were found relatively recently. It was no easy task, requiring years of research and work that scanned and documented more than 500 square miles of the ocean floor.

The first discovered was the Kaga, found on October 16, 2019. The second, the Akagi, was located a couple of days later, which came more than 77 years after they sank. The Kaga's discovery is notable, as it's the first Japanese aircraft carrier wreck to be found, making the Akagi the second. Both were located and identified by the research vessel Petrel, which used an autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) to find the wrecks. The carriers settled on the ocean floor at a depth of 17,717 feet, while the Akagi sits 5,249 feet away from the Kaga.