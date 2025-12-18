How Much Do Owners Say A Full Clutch Replacement Costs On A Harley-Davidson?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Given the importance of your Harley-Davidson's clutch — it allows you to engage and disengage the engine's power — riding with a faulty one could be quite dangerous. After all, a damaged clutch could lead to unpredictable power delivery. Luckily, it's easy to tell if it's time to replace your bike's clutch. If you're a cautious rider, you'll want to change your clutch every 20,000 to 60,000 miles. However, this is not fixed, as this system can fail before then, and you'll probably notice it needs replacement due to a burning smell, strange noises, or clutch slippage.

Harley-Davidson motorcycles are quite expensive because they're premium bikes with high-end parts. This means that a full clutch replacement isn't exactly pocket change, so you don't want to pay more than you need to. We've explored various HD-specific forums, riding groups, and Reddit to see what owners had to say about their experiences. According to several Harley-Davidson owners, you can expect to pay from $600 to over $1,100 for a clutch replacement. However, numerous variables come into play, and you'll want to visit a Harley-Davidson service center near you to get a quote. On a Reddit thread, one owner posted, "So today I called one of the Harley dealers in my area asking for the install for longer clutch and brake cables... The guy said it would take up to 8 hours for them to do this task and would be around $1100 to install."