How Long Does A Motorcycle Clutch Usually Last?

When it comes to owning a motorcycle, it can be all too easy to overlook maintenance. But just like any vehicle, bikes require preemptive maintenance to last a long time. This means keeping up with services like oil changes and replacing consumable parts in a timely manner. But servicing your motorcycle is more than just replacing the tires, brake pads, and air filters. You'll also need to replace the chain, brake fluids, and even the clutch in order to keep your bike healthy for long.

Now, you might not need to check or change your motorcycle's clutch quite as frequently as, say, the brake pads, but you definitely should replace it as suggested by your owner's manual. The reason is that the duty of the clutch is to let you have control over the transfer of power from the engine to the wheels. So, if it's in a bad condition, the ride would be jerky, unpredictable, and in the worst-case scenario, pretty dangerous. So naturally, as a rider, you'll want to know how long your motorcycle's clutch lasts.

As a general rule, it's recommended that you change your clutch every 20,000 to 60,000 miles. However, there are exemptions to that rule, as some riders might need to visit a mechanic much sooner — especially if they're used to pushing their bikes too hard. In fact, depending on your type of bike, riding style, and quality of the parts themselves, your clutch might not always follow that rule. That's why it's always best that you check out the early warning signs of a worn-out clutch — like difficulty shifting or strange noises.