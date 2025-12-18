Attack Jets Vs. Fighter Jets: What's The Difference?

While it might be tempting for the general public to refer to any military aircraft that flies fast as a fighter jet, there are a couple that don't exactly fit that designation. The legendary A-10 Warthog, for example, doesn't fit into the definition of a fighter jet. The "A" in A-10 stands for attack, and any aircraft with that sole designation is built specifically for ground attack missions. Something like the A-10 can easily handle clearing out adversarial troops on the ground, main battle tanks, and bunkers, helping allies safely execute their missions.

Fighter jets have the unique advantage of being designed for speed and maneuverability. Where the A-10 doesn't even reach 500 mph, fighter jets like the F-15 Strike Eagle, an absolute legend in the skies, can get over 1,800 mph. That's because they're lighter, which means less armor. An A-10 can take a couple of hits and remain airborne thanks to some titanium armor.

When it comes to weaponry, besides the beast that is the A-10's 30mm GAU-8/A seven-barrel Gatling gun, attack aircraft will be outfitted with an assortment of bombs and air-to-ground missiles. Fighter jets, on the other hand, will carry a variety of weapons, but are primarily loaded out to combat other aircraft, so they'll carry air-to-air missiles.