Attack Jets Vs. Fighter Jets: What's The Difference?
While it might be tempting for the general public to refer to any military aircraft that flies fast as a fighter jet, there are a couple that don't exactly fit that designation. The legendary A-10 Warthog, for example, doesn't fit into the definition of a fighter jet. The "A" in A-10 stands for attack, and any aircraft with that sole designation is built specifically for ground attack missions. Something like the A-10 can easily handle clearing out adversarial troops on the ground, main battle tanks, and bunkers, helping allies safely execute their missions.
Fighter jets have the unique advantage of being designed for speed and maneuverability. Where the A-10 doesn't even reach 500 mph, fighter jets like the F-15 Strike Eagle, an absolute legend in the skies, can get over 1,800 mph. That's because they're lighter, which means less armor. An A-10 can take a couple of hits and remain airborne thanks to some titanium armor.
When it comes to weaponry, besides the beast that is the A-10's 30mm GAU-8/A seven-barrel Gatling gun, attack aircraft will be outfitted with an assortment of bombs and air-to-ground missiles. Fighter jets, on the other hand, will carry a variety of weapons, but are primarily loaded out to combat other aircraft, so they'll carry air-to-air missiles.
The U.S. military's most notable attack aircraft
Besides the A-10, the United States Air Force employs a heavily modified C-130 cargo plane as an attack aircraft. Yes, you read that right: a cargo plane is an attack plane. The AC-130J Ghostrider, often referred to as the Angel of Death, was built to handle close air support for ground troops, utilizing its Precision Strike Package. This modification arms the former cargo plane with 30 mm and 105 mm cannons, as well as a selection of bombs and air-to-ground missiles.
There's also the likes of the F/A-18 Super Hornet, which takes on attack missions from time to time, hence the "A" in its designation. While the AC-130J and A-10 typically provide close air support, F/A-18 Super Hornets are also capable of providing deep air support, meaning they're farther away from the combat but still very much involved. Super Hornet pilots will often find a few air-to-air missiles equipped to their wings alongside a laser-guided bomb or two, some general-purpose bombs, rockets, and mines, too.
However, there is plenty of crossover between modern-day fighter jets and attack missions because every fighter jet has the ability to carry bombs and embark on an attack mission. Some aircraft are simply better suited for the attack role, though. An A-10 and AC-130J can hover around a combat area to provide close air support and remain effective thanks to their armor. An F-22 can't accomplish that as effectively.