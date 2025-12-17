iOS 26 Quietly Added A Game-Changing Feature For AirPods And iPhone Video

Once your iPhone is on iOS 26 and your AirPods update in the background, you should see a Camera Remote option in your AirPods' settings. All you need to do then is choose your preferred method for triggering the feature — either pressing once or pressing and holding. It isn't complicated to set up or use. When you're ready to start recording, just press or press and hold the stem, and do the same to end the recording. Using it actually feels surprisingly natural.

If you film yourself a lot, this is a lifesaver. You can step back, get into your frame properly, and start recording without running back and forth, dealing with the awkward "okay wait, let me press the button" moment, or needing any complicated workarounds. Whether you're capturing group shots, fit checks, or short travel clips, recording is about to get easier because you're no longer tethered to the phone.

But honestly, the audio upgrade is the first thing you notice. Since your voice is being recorded straight from your AirPods, it'll sound way cleaner than the default iPhone mic, especially when there's a lot of background chatter. All you need to do is connect your AirPods to your phone like normal. Then, when you're in your preferred video recording app, open 'Control Centre', tap 'Camera Controls' at the top, and tap 'Input' beneath 'Audio & Video', then select your AirPods from the list of options. And the best part? You're not clipping on a mic, hiding wires, or attaching anything extra.