This New Chinese PHEV SUV May Produce A Seriously Quick 0-60 Time
Lotus' first PHEV is an extremely quick SUV called the Lotus For-Me. The plug-in hybrid was revealed in China in December 2025, but it's been grabbing attention worldwide for its claimed performance numbers. China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology has reported that the For-Me has a 0 to 62 miles per hour time that's around three seconds — with some sources claiming it's below that.
While the exact 0-60 time hasn't been officially revealed by Lotus, it doesn't seem that far-fetched. The Lotus For-Me will feature a plug-in hybrid system that includes a 2.0T engine and front and rear dual electric motors, combined to produce 952 horsepower. The SUV proves that Lotus is not willing to let go of its sporty history — even for a family vehicle — with a retractable LiDAR sensor to keep it as aerodynamic as possible. Still, the 5,700 pound-plus SUV is even heavier than the fully electric Eletre, a far cry from Lotus founder Colin Chapman's mantra, "Simplify, then add lightness."
Why is Lotus making a hybrid SUV?
It's safe to say that Lotus isn't known for its bulky SUVs. The carmaker is renowned for its extremely lightweight track cars, such as the Elise. However, Lotus has been moving towards an all-electric lineup like other carmakers, hoping to jump on board as interests shift towards fuel-efficient, cost-effective SUVs. From January through September 2025, Lotus sold 4,612 cars worldwide, a 40% decline from 2024. This led to an operating loss of $357 million — the sporty Emira and pricey EVs have clearly not been enough to keep Lotus in the game — despite the Eletre being a pretty sweet blend of power, capability, and tech.
The Lotus For-Me hybrid will go on sale in China in early 2026, but Lotus has plans for a global launch. While the branding may be changed for other regions, Lotus plans to bring the PHEV SUV to Europe by the second half of 2026. Lotus is hoping its shift to "super hybrid" models will appeal to buyers who still want exceptional performance along with efficiency.