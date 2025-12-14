This New Chinese PHEV SUV May Produce A Seriously Quick 0-60 Time

Lotus' first PHEV is an extremely quick SUV called the Lotus For-Me. The plug-in hybrid was revealed in China in December 2025, but it's been grabbing attention worldwide for its claimed performance numbers. China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology has reported that the For-Me has a 0 to 62 miles per hour time that's around three seconds — with some sources claiming it's below that.

While the exact 0-60 time hasn't been officially revealed by Lotus, it doesn't seem that far-fetched. The Lotus For-Me will feature a plug-in hybrid system that includes a 2.0T engine and front and rear dual electric motors, combined to produce 952 horsepower. The SUV proves that Lotus is not willing to let go of its sporty history — even for a family vehicle — with a retractable LiDAR sensor to keep it as aerodynamic as possible. Still, the 5,700 pound-plus SUV is even heavier than the fully electric Eletre, a far cry from Lotus founder Colin Chapman's mantra, "Simplify, then add lightness."