Last Minute Gift Ideas From Ryobi For The Gear Heads In Your Life
As the calendar marches closer to Christmas Day, millions of people explore store shelves and online retail centers for gift ideas. This can build into a panic for some, who are trying to buy for friends or family members who seemingly have everything they want or need. Those working in mechanic shops or engaging in home renovations often seem to have an endless collection of tools and accessories. Buying a new piece of equipment to augment their work around the house, in the garden, or under the hood would be a great option that strikes at the heart of what your loved one enjoys doing. But selecting a gift with meaning that isn't already represented in their collection can be a tricky line to walk.
Ryobi is a brand with a vast catalog, and therefore acts as a solid choice when seeking something new and exciting for a loved one. Many home improvers already rely on Ryobi equipment because of its crucial blend of affordability and quality. These five tools and accessories are highly rated by owners and fall outside the most common categories of tools. They're slightly more niche than the average toolmaker product, making them all items that are less likely to be in your loved one's collection. Still, they all deliver great functionality and can immediately provide a boost to whatever job your recipient might be working on or hope to tackle in the near future.
USB Lithium Glue Pen Kit
The Ryobi USB Lithium Glue Pen Kit is part of the brand's USB Lithium lineup, operating on a smaller battery pack and providing a scaled down tool that's easy to maneuver and use across a range of projects. Ryobi makes a full sized glue gun as well as this smaller option, and based on 162 user reviews that give it a 4.6 star average rating, this tool it is likely a great addition to our list of USB Lithium equipment that may offer equal or better experiences than the full sized Ryobi alternative. The kit is listed on Home Depot for about $50, and offers the tool, battery, charging cable, and a drip tray stand. It also features 3 mini glue sticks, allowing you to start gluing up workpieces right away.
The glue pen can heat to its operational temperature in under 30 seconds, with a maximum output of 347 degrees Fahrenheit. The tool includes an LED indicator light that illuminates when it is ready for use, and its ergonomic body introduces a glue lever that easily slides down the side to give you precise control over the speed at which you are applying the adhesive. The tool also features an "LED fuel gauge" that shows how much battery power is left with a single button press to keep you working without guessing when a break is required.
18V ONE+ Two Gallon Chemical Sprayer and Holster Kit
A 4.4 star average rating from 118 buyers marks the Ryobi 18V ONE+ Two Gallon Chemical Sprayer and Holster Kit as one of Ryobi's quality outdoor maintenance tools. It can easily become one that users frequently reach for when working in the yard. The tool is available for $159, and offers easy use in a versatile package. It comes with a battery and two 2-gallon tanks, allowing users to spray with one tank and carry a second along during their work. This allows for a reserve to expand your coverage area or a second chemical mix for use in a different part of the maintenance project without having to return to your garage for a refill. The tool features an adjustable spray nozzle and a detachable wand that can be used with either one or both hands.
The sprayer is backed by Ryobi's three-year limited warranty, giving solid support for users who may rely on the equipment on a regular basis. Another feature that's particularly noteworthy is the sprayer's ability to apply liquid fertilizer or other chemicals without requiring you to pump the canister. This makes application a breeze, allowing you to simply walk around your yard to apply fertilizer or hit cracks with weed killer. Plenty of homeowners use basic spray bottles or standard hand-pumped sprayers in their lawn maintenance tasks, and this tool offers a significant upgrade that will be seriously well received by many.
18V ONE+ 45W Hybrid Soldering Station
Hobbyists working with any kind of electronics can get immense value out of the 18V ONE+ 45W Hybrid Soldering Station. This soldering station features a 3-foot cable from the control unit to the soldering iron. This allows for plenty of reach when working on projects at a workbench or reaching into recessed areas to install components in vehicles or elsewhere. The control unit operates with a dial that allows you to adjust your temperature between 300 degrees and 900 degrees Fahrenheit. It also includes an iron holder that makes storage easy when not in use and safe during a cooldown. The tool comes with a tip cleaning sponge, two soldering tips, and a solder coil.
163 users give this tool a 4.8 star average rating. It's listed for $63, making it a fairly cost-effective addition to your shopping list for a loved one with an enthusiasm for tools and equipment. What sets this solution apart from other soldering irons and station setups is its hybrid power option. The tool can be powered with a standard 18V ONE+ battery from the brand. In its mobile power set up, the tool can provide over 4 hours of runtime to support lengthy part installation or repair tasks. This makes it a viable solution for electronic work that may require mobility or use in remote environments. But this station also offers a plug-in capability that gives it virtually limitless runtime when plugged in like a standard outlet-operated soldering station. The versatility is a great change of pace that makes this a uniquely valuable addition.
20-Foot AirGrip Laser Level
The Ryobi 20-Foot AirGrip Laser Level is a different sort of laser level than many users might expect. The tool doesn't feature a magnetic base, but rather vacuum seal technology that helps it stick to just about any surface you might require without additional elements. It can be mounted to walls and beyond without the need to introduce glue, tape, tacks, or nails. The tool produces a 20-foot range for its red laser with a high visibility output that makes it easy to find along your work surface. It can project an adjustable beam angled between zero and 45 degrees in both directions and is underpinned by a horizontal and vertical bubble level for added clarity and confidence.
The AirGrip level has earned a 4.6 star average rating across 176 reviews. It's listed for $43 and includes two AAA batteries. This laser level is a small tool that can easily become a stocking stuffer for the gearhead in your life. It's robust enough to deliver coverage in tackling a vast array of home improvement projects and building needs, and users note how easy it is to stick it in place and then remove once you've finished an installation task.
Universal Miter Saw Quickstand
Plenty of renovators and other tool users will have a miter saw, but many beyond the professional sphere will simply throw their saw up on a table or even cut at ground level. Unless your miter saw came with a dedicated stand, it's entirely likely that the casual tool user doesn't have this accessory in their collection. I don't have one, and I don't know of any friends or family members who have a stand, even though the miter saw remains one of the first and most valuable tools that many DIYers and home improvers purchase. The Ryobi Universal Miter Saw Quickstand is a folding unit that pops into position with speed and can fold down for easy storage. It is compatible with most miter saws, regardless of brand or specification, and can support workpieces ranging up to 9 feet with the help of its extension arms.
The tool can carry a load up to 400 pounds, making it a great choice for building enthusiasts who are working with significantly large timber posts and other bulky material. 474 buyers give it a 4.8 star average rating. The stand includes a few important functions like material stops and support brackets, adjustable saw brackets to lock in the ideal connection point for your work and tool, and even Ryobi's warranty coverage to make the tool even more worthwhile. At $129, the price is pretty favorable, too.
Methodology
Each of these tools or accessories from Ryobi are interesting and slightly obscure selections from within the brand's catalog. Each one is therefore potentially more likely to be missing from a loved one's collection of existing tools. Moreover, all of these pieces of equipment sport at least 100 reviews from buyers with great overall ratings. All of them have a 4.4 star average rating or better, with some very near a perfect 5 star score.