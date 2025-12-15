Toyota's New Concept Pickup Is As Barebones As A Truck Can Get

Toyota has been making a lot of waves lately with its dirt-cheap, bare-bones $13,000 Hilux Champ pickup truck, which unfortunately doesn't seem likely to come to America anytime soon. There are lots of reasons people are excited about a truck like the Hilux Champ, not just because of its low price, but because it represents a return to the small, stripped-down, workhorse pickups of past decades.

But what if we told you Toyota just unveiled another small truck concept that makes the Hilux Champ look like a luxury vehicle in comparison? Well, that's exactly what they did at the 2025 Japan Mobility Show with a concept called the Toyota IMV Origin. Vastly different from a pickup, or even a truck as we know it, the IMV Origin would be one of the simplest vehicles Toyota has ever produced, redefining not just the idea of a truck but the way in which a Toyota could be shipped, delivered, and customized.

The automaker imagines the IMV as a vehicle that's intentionally shipped incomplete, with final assembly and customizations to be completed locally. And though Toyota specifically targeted Africa as one of the key markets for the IMV Origin, it's a product that could potentially be in big demand all over the world, including in the United States, where the interest in tiny trucks seems to be growing as of late.