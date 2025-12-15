Who Makes Milwaukee's Socket Sets? Here's What You Need To Know

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

You've likely encountered Milwaukee socket sets if you've shopped for tools at Northern Tool, Ace Hardware, or The Home Depot. While the Milwaukee Tool brand may be more well-known for its M12 and M18 power tools and Pack Out tool storage options rather than its mechanic's hand tools these days, Lowe's doesn't sell those Milwaukee tools either.

The Milwaukee Tool company was founded in Wisconsin in 1924. While the company was acquired by Techtronic Industries (TTI) in 2005, the Milwaukee Tool "Contact Us" page lists an address on West Lisbon Road in Brookfield, Wisconsin.

TTI was founded by a German entrepreneur in 1985 and now oversees a diverse line of product manufacturing that includes Milwaukee socket sets. As a publicly traded company listed on China's Hong Kong Stock Exchange, TTI is a global entity with manufacturing interests in multiple countries, including the United States of America. While Milwaukee Tools proudly proclaims the Made in USA status for some of its pliers and screwdrivers, the company's website is more cryptic about the origin of its socket sets. Some digging through the question and answer section of a few Milwaukee socket sets on Home Depot's product pages reveals a response from "Milwaukee Tool" indicating the ratchets are made in Taiwan, while the sockets are made in China. Other Home Depot users say the packaging indicates similar information.