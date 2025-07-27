Yes, You Can Buy Milwaukee At Ace Hardware, But Is It Any Cheaper?

When it comes to the most popular power tool brands of the day, Milwaukee is always a top contender. The company has been around since the early 1900s and is known for its expansive inventory of robust tools, like power saws, impact drivers, and drills. Milwaukee's products are popular among both professionals and DIYers, and the company's devices are a mainstay on jobsites and in the garages of hobbyists around the world.

However, while incredibly popular, Milwaukee tools aren't the cheapest on the market. That's not to say that they're the most expensive products available, either, but they do typically come with price tags slightly higher than some prominent budget brands. Depending on where you shop, you can find Milwaukee tools at various prices. It's worth noting, though, that only some stores are authorized to sell Milwaukee products, which is why you may want to avoid buying Milwaukee tools from Amazon. You can find a list of authorized Milwaukee retailers on the company's website, and that list includes both online and in-person sellers, which you can filter using your address or zip code.

Included in Milwaukee's list of authorized retailers is Ace Hardware, the popular home improvement store known for its catchy jingle. But are Milwaukee products any cheaper at Ace Hardware? We checked the prices for a handful of popular Milwaukee tools and gadgets and compared them to prices found through other retailers to find out. Here's what you need to know about buying Milwaukee products at Ace Hardware.