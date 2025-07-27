Yes, You Can Buy Milwaukee At Ace Hardware, But Is It Any Cheaper?
When it comes to the most popular power tool brands of the day, Milwaukee is always a top contender. The company has been around since the early 1900s and is known for its expansive inventory of robust tools, like power saws, impact drivers, and drills. Milwaukee's products are popular among both professionals and DIYers, and the company's devices are a mainstay on jobsites and in the garages of hobbyists around the world.
However, while incredibly popular, Milwaukee tools aren't the cheapest on the market. That's not to say that they're the most expensive products available, either, but they do typically come with price tags slightly higher than some prominent budget brands. Depending on where you shop, you can find Milwaukee tools at various prices. It's worth noting, though, that only some stores are authorized to sell Milwaukee products, which is why you may want to avoid buying Milwaukee tools from Amazon. You can find a list of authorized Milwaukee retailers on the company's website, and that list includes both online and in-person sellers, which you can filter using your address or zip code.
Included in Milwaukee's list of authorized retailers is Ace Hardware, the popular home improvement store known for its catchy jingle. But are Milwaukee products any cheaper at Ace Hardware? We checked the prices for a handful of popular Milwaukee tools and gadgets and compared them to prices found through other retailers to find out. Here's what you need to know about buying Milwaukee products at Ace Hardware.
Ace Hardware's Milwaukee prices are on par with other retailers
To determine whether it's worth buying Milwaukee products from Ace Hardware instead of one of the many other authorized retailers, we selected a handful of popular tools and compared the prices at multiple stores. We started with one of Milwaukee's most iconic tools: the sawzall, also known as a reciprocating saw. You can buy a Milwaukee M18 Sawzall Reciprocating Saw from Ace Hardware for $229.00. You can buy the same tool for the same price at Home Depot, Acme Tools, Summit Racing, and other authorized retailers. However, the tool is more expensive at some locations, like Grainger and White Cap.
The same applies to another popular Milwaukee product, the M18 Fuel ½-inch Hammer Drill/Driver. At Ace Hardware, you can grab the drill for $199.00, which is the same price you'll find at locations like Home Depot, Acme Tools, and Northern Tool + Equipment. The drill is slightly more expensive through other retailers, like Grainger.
We found a similar price pattern when checking various other Milwaukee products. That means that while Milwaukee tools aren't necessarily cheaper at Ace Hardware, they're also not more expensive. There are a few authorized retailers that sell Milwaukee products for higher prices, but those locations appear to be outliers, and most of the Milwaukee official sellers follow the same price pattern. It's worth noting, though, that if you select the buy now option for Ace Hardware from the Milwaukee website, your Ace Hardware shopping cart will automatically populate with two items. We were able to reproduce this issue with each of the tools we tested, and although it could be a simple glitch, it's a good idea to double-check your cart before paying.