The Useful Reason Why Milwaukee Sockets Are Square

The Milwaukee Electric Tool Company might be better known for its high-quality power tools, but it also manufactures plenty of hand tools and other non-electric gear and accessories. The brand sells products across a wide range of disciplines, including woodworking and plumbing, as well as automotive, mechanics can find a variety of wrenches, ratchets, and sockets made by Milwaukee.

When you come across Milwaukee-brand sockets, you might notice that, rather than having a cylindrical round shape, they have a square shape. Milwaukee calls its square-socket design Four Flat, which makes sense, considering their four flat sides. However, this is just the sockets' outside shape, as on the inside, they're still round and perfectly compatible with any fasteners or ratchets that traditionally work with round sockets, as long as they're the right size.

Milwaukee doesn't make square sockets solely to stand out from the competition. The reason Milwaukee sockets are square is that it keeps them from rolling away, an annoying habit round sockets tend to have. It can be incredibly frustrating and impede your workflow if a socket rolls behind a heavy workbench, or, if you're working under a car, rolls away from you to who knows where. With a Four Flat design, a knocked over socket isn't likely to go anywhere, and using square sockets is one of the ways to organize the tools in your garage and keep it tidy.

