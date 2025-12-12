Toyota Boshoku's First-Ever 'Smart Plant' Opens Its Doors In Kentucky

Toyota Boshoku America has officially opened its first-ever "smart plant" in Hopkinsville, Kentucky. (That's just a couple hundred miles away from Toyota's largest factory in the world, located in Georgetown, Kentucky.) The $225 million project is one of the most significant investments in the region's growing automotive sector to date. Sitting on nearly 355,000 square feet, the advanced manufacturing operation brings 157 new jobs to the Kentucky area and officially began production in November. Company executives said in a press release that the Hopkinsville operation strengthens Toyota Boshoku's North American network, which is headquartered in nearby Erlanger, Kentucky and employs more than 14,000 people throughout both North and South America.

The plant uses robotics, automation and data-driven systems to produce seat tracks, seat recliners, and other motorized components for Toyota vehicles built in Tennessee and Canada. It came to life with support from both state and local incentives, including Kentucky Economic Development Finance Authority packages that require the facility to maintain an average hourly wage of $28.49. In 2025, the site also secured two industrial revenue bonds totaling more than $230 million.