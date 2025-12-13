Last Minute Gift Ideas From Harbor Freight Under $50

Professional mechanics often can't work without a robust code reader nearby. Home mechanics and even those looking to improve their general car maintenance can benefit from the addition of a simple code reader to their garage collection. These tools come in many formats, but one that can be particularly useful and makes for a great gift is the Zurich ZR-BT1 Bluetooth OBD2 Code Reader Dongle. Rather than acting as a full-sized unit, this code reader is a Bluetooth-connected dongle that hooks into your car and relays information back to your phone or tablet. This allows for diagnostic tasks that don't require wires or cords, allowing you to move around the car freely instead of remaining tethered to the vehicle's diagnostic port. Best of all, this code reader is listed among Harbor Freight's clearance deals at the time of writing, with a price reduced to $49.97, bringing a highly versatile scanning solution within the $50 threshold.

About 402 reviewers have given this product a 4.3-star average rating, and 86% of buyers recommend it to others. Reviewers note that this scanning equipment is easy to set up and relays information back to your device of choice for convenient assessment that can be used in the garage or on the go. Many note that it does far more than you would expect from a tool priced at this level. The dongle works via an app that you'll need to download to your device, but there are no subscription costs or added hidden fees to contend with. Using the tool is as simple as plugging it in, downloading the software, and getting to work.