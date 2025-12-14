Who Makes Alfa Romeo Engines And Where Are They Manufactured?

Alfa Romeo has been a fixture in the high-end European automotive market for well over a century now. While the brand has seen its share of ups and downs in that market, as well as in the U.S. and beyond, the Italian automaker has still managed to produce its fair share of celebrated vehicles in the years since its first builds hit the racetracks and roadways of Europe. Given the brand's current state of affairs, it appears well-positioned to play in that arena for many years to come, with the backing of parent company Stellantis making its staying power even more sustainable.

The automaker has, of course, also continued to earn its place among fellow Italian icons like Fiat, Ferrari and Lamborghini in part due to the high-octane engines that power its vehicles, from its legendary Twin Cam build to more recent additions like the 2.9L Twin-Turbo V6 powering the Guilia Quadrofoglio. While that latter power plant was developed with help from former Ferrari engineers, the bulk of Alfa Romeo's engines are designed by the automaker's in-house team. They're also largely manufactured in facilities bearing the distinctive Alfa Romeo logo.

Given those facts, the Italian automaker is almost entirely responsible for the making of its engines. But since Stellantis now counts Alfa Romeo among its various automotive holdings, one could argue that, from a semantic standpoint, Alfa Romeo's engines are actually made by Stellantis. Thankfully, the origins of Alfa Romeo's engines are a little more cut-and-dry.