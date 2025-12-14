This Canadian Province Just Made Driving A Car Cheaper - But There's A Catch

If there's one thing that the millions of drivers in the world can almost certainly agree on, it's that owning, insuring, and properly maintaining a car, truck, or sport utility vehicle can put a pretty serious dent in a bank account. With gas prices continuing to err on the side of elevated, actually driving a vehicle is hardly a cheap prospect either. Given the unrelenting cost of owning and driving a car, you'd be correct in assuming that those who do so on a regular basis are constantly looking for ways to lessen the financial burden.

When it comes to the cost of gasoline, the increased availability of hybrid and all-electric vehicles have helped deliver sometimes significant savings to those who can afford them. But when it comes to insurance rates and routine maintenance like oil changes, well, the cost only seems to go up. If, however, you are a resident of La Belle Province — that's Canada's eastern province of Québec to those who don't live in The Great White North — you might be able to reduce the cost of driving your vehicle thanks to an ongoing rebate/reimbursement program undertaken by the Société de l'assurance automobile du Québec (SAAQ).

The SAAQ is, of course, the government wing responsible for the licensing of drivers in Québec. And for some drivers in the province, the yearly fee will be just over $50 compared to the normal $120.67. Here's who qualifies for the money-saving rebate.