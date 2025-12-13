Gas Station Stunt Let Drivers Fill Up For Just 10 Cents A Gallon
Many motorists on the road today can still remember when gas cost on average just over $1, even if that seems like a fantasy to younger drivers. It may feel impossible to picture gas that cheap, but some lucky drivers recently scored gas for a tenth of that memorable dollar.
Gas prices have frequently made the news in recent years, but what exactly determines the price that we pay for a gallon of gasoline, and how low and high has it gone historically? The price of crude oil is a major factor in what we pay at the pump. The process of turning crude oil into gasoline, along with the cost of refining that oil, distribution and marketing costs, and taxes, all influence how much we pay for a gallon of gas. Other factors, such as the number of working refineries, supply and demand at different times of year, and even the weather, play a role. In 1950, the price of a gallon of gas was about $0.27. That may sound cheap, but according to Money Talks News, that's about $3.65 today. In 2022, we hit a record average high of $5.02 per gallon, according to CNN Business.
Luckily, we're not paying quite that much today, but we're also not paying anything near $0.27 — unless you happened to be a lucky driver in Worcester, Massachusetts in early December 2025 when, for several hours, a gas station slashed prices to $.10 per gallon. It wasn't a mistake on the gas station's part, so here's how those motorists managed to snag such an amazing price.
Gas for less than $1 a gallon
Imagine pulling up to fill your tank expecting to pay about $3 per gallon and finding it will only cost you 10 cents per gallon instead. You'd be thrilled but maybe a tad confused. The dime-a-gallon gas at the Chop Chop Convenience store in Worcester, Massachusetts on December 4, 2025 was a promotion from a local bank called UniBank that was celebrating its first anniversary. The stunt only lasted a few hours, and drivers were limited to 30 gallons, but customers lined up to receive the low price. Local news station Boston 25 reported that the lines were reminiscent of the oil embargo in 1973, but customers were happy to wait for such inexpensive fuel.
This isn't the first time in recent history that motorists have snagged gas for less than $1, though it isn't always intentional. In 2022, the manager of a gas station in California, where gas prices are notoriously high, lost his job after he accidentally sold gas for $0.69 instead of $6.99, a move that cost the station $16,000. And earlier in 2025, Minnesota drivers took advantage when a BP station accidentally set the price at $0.32. It's not clear how much money the station lost, but the price was reportedly in place for at least an hour.
You may not be able to get gas for under $1 near you, but you don't have to rely on mistakes to get the best price. Mobile apps like Upside or GasBuddy help you save on gas by helping you compare prices and even earn cash back on fuel purchases.