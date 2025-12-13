Gas Station Stunt Let Drivers Fill Up For Just 10 Cents A Gallon

Many motorists on the road today can still remember when gas cost on average just over $1, even if that seems like a fantasy to younger drivers. It may feel impossible to picture gas that cheap, but some lucky drivers recently scored gas for a tenth of that memorable dollar.

Gas prices have frequently made the news in recent years, but what exactly determines the price that we pay for a gallon of gasoline, and how low and high has it gone historically? The price of crude oil is a major factor in what we pay at the pump. The process of turning crude oil into gasoline, along with the cost of refining that oil, distribution and marketing costs, and taxes, all influence how much we pay for a gallon of gas. Other factors, such as the number of working refineries, supply and demand at different times of year, and even the weather, play a role. In 1950, the price of a gallon of gas was about $0.27. That may sound cheap, but according to Money Talks News, that's about $3.65 today. In 2022, we hit a record average high of $5.02 per gallon, according to CNN Business.

Luckily, we're not paying quite that much today, but we're also not paying anything near $0.27 — unless you happened to be a lucky driver in Worcester, Massachusetts in early December 2025 when, for several hours, a gas station slashed prices to $.10 per gallon. It wasn't a mistake on the gas station's part, so here's how those motorists managed to snag such an amazing price.