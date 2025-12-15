What's The Most Difficult Sports Bike To Ride? Here's What Riders Say

The world of motorcycles is vast, and there is a style of bike for every occasion, and for every rider. From the snappy throttle response of a tuned sport bike, to mid-mid-century classics like a café racer, to laid-back cruisers with all the comforts possible. There are also just as many levels of difficulty, from beginner-friendly middle weights like the Vulcan 900 to the experienced-riders-only, eye-watering speed demon Suzuki Hayabusa. Sport bikes can be dangerous due to their sheer power and twitchy throttles, combined with aggressive riding positions.

They require respect and diligence — like any motorcycle, for that matter — to remain safe on the roads, and restart when it comes to the temptations of high-speed highway antics. Before being tempted to come over to the world of sport bikes, or even for the seasoned veterans, it can be good to know which motorcycles are the most difficult to ride. This allows prospective buyers a frame of reference for the skill required to safely handle the bike in question. Here, we examine what riders say about the most difficult sports bike to ride. Strap on your helmet and take notes.