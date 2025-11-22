What Is The Most Difficult Aprilia Motorcycle To Ride? Here's What Riders Say
Aprilia is a premium motorcycle brand owned by the Piaggio group in Italy, offering a number of different motorcycles, many of which are performance-oriented. Even their new adventure-ready scooter, the SR GT 400, has sportbike styling, bold graphics, and enough horsepower to spend time on the highway if that's what you're looking for.
Generally, when asking the question "What's the most difficult bike to ride?" it's worth considering several factors. Size is the first factor. It's generally tougher to handle bigger bikes, especially if you haven't mastered techniques like feathering the clutch or slightly riding the rear brake for stability. Riding position is second: tall handlebars give you more control of the bike, as does an upright seating position. Third is power: if a bike has more power, especially if it's missing rider aids like traction control, it will be difficult to modulate the throttle and control the bike.
According to riders, the RSV4 is one of the hardest Aprilia bikes to ride – some call it the most difficult bike they've ever ridden. And it's not because the bike is particularly twitchy or ungainly. Instead, the bike is so tough to ride because of its high levels of power. That definitely makes sense, considering the RSV4's place at the top of the Aprilia lineup. Owners also complain about the RSV4's high levels of radiant heat, especially when it's stopped, but this is a fairly common complaint among V4-powered sport bikes.
What the RSV4 offers
The standard RSV4 has a starting price of $19,499 (excluding destination fees or VAT), but the Factory version will set you back $26,499. Considering its high price, the RSV4 has to deliver a lot of value, and it certainly does. It's powered by a 1,099cc V4 engine that produces 220 horsepower and 93.7 lb-ft of torque. The upgraded Factory version of the bike has a top speed of nearly 190 mph, which puts it amongst the most powerful motorcycles available in 2025. For stopping power, the RSV4 uses Brembo brakes, and to keep the wheels properly planted, there's Sachs suspension in both the front and the rear. Lots of electronic aids will help keep the bike's power in check, like a corner-by-corner track riding function that adjusts engine braking, traction, and wheelie control based on GPS to help improve track times. The data can even be downloaded and used later for analysis of your lap times. This sort of setup isn't for the faint of heart.
Our resident track rat, Michael Teo Van Runkle, tested the RSV4 on Buttonwillow Raceway and came away seriously impressed, praising the bike's power, stability, and affordability compared to the Ducati Panigale V4 S. But not every rider is ready to go knee-down at their local racetrack. We wouldn't recommend taking the RSV4 (or any bike in its performance class, for that matter) out on the track without some serious experience under your belt first.
Other high-performance Aprilias
If you've got your mind set on an Italian aesthetic and you're looking specifically for an Aprilia, there are other options besides the RSV4 that won't set you back as much and will be much friendlier to ride. In the United States, Aprilia currently offers seven different motorcycles (with the eighth, the adventure-scooter SR GT 400, on the way). Their entry-level bikes are the RS 457 and the Tuono 457. From there, the RS 660 and Tuono 660 offer mid-range performance. Then, there's the Tuareg adventure bike. Finally, there's the aforementioned RSV4 and the Tuono V4. The Tuono bikes (the 457, 660 and V4) are Aprilia's naked bikes, and right out of the box, they're a bit less intimidating. The Tuono V4, for example, puts out 180 hp compared to the RSV4's 220 hp. It's also significantly less expensive with an MSRP of $16,399.
The smaller Aprilia RS660 is a favorite of ours in the premium middleweight class, especially for riders who want an upscale, powerful motorcycle without spending the big bucks. The RS 457 and Tuono 457 are probably the best beginner bikes that Aprilia offers, with starting prices under $7,000 and enough power to attract even the most seasoned riders without scaring off newbies.
Methodology
Every rider will have their own opinion about which motorcycles are difficult to ride (and which ones are easy). So to figure out which Aprilia model riders considered the toughest to ride, we looked at rider reviews, ownership experiences, and riding stories posted on various forums. We also looked at SlashGear's own expert reviews of various Aprilia models to see which ones our staff considered as expert-level riding experiences. The entry-level 457 and its big brother, the 660, are both significantly more approachable than the RSV4, according to owners and experts. Lots of riders even recommend the 457 and 660 as good beginner bikes. The RSV4, however, with its serious power and big price tag, is intimidating even for seasoned riders.