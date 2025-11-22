What Is The Most Difficult Aprilia Motorcycle To Ride? Here's What Riders Say

Aprilia is a premium motorcycle brand owned by the Piaggio group in Italy, offering a number of different motorcycles, many of which are performance-oriented. Even their new adventure-ready scooter, the SR GT 400, has sportbike styling, bold graphics, and enough horsepower to spend time on the highway if that's what you're looking for.

Generally, when asking the question "What's the most difficult bike to ride?" it's worth considering several factors. Size is the first factor. It's generally tougher to handle bigger bikes, especially if you haven't mastered techniques like feathering the clutch or slightly riding the rear brake for stability. Riding position is second: tall handlebars give you more control of the bike, as does an upright seating position. Third is power: if a bike has more power, especially if it's missing rider aids like traction control, it will be difficult to modulate the throttle and control the bike.

According to riders, the RSV4 is one of the hardest Aprilia bikes to ride – some call it the most difficult bike they've ever ridden. And it's not because the bike is particularly twitchy or ungainly. Instead, the bike is so tough to ride because of its high levels of power. That definitely makes sense, considering the RSV4's place at the top of the Aprilia lineup. Owners also complain about the RSV4's high levels of radiant heat, especially when it's stopped, but this is a fairly common complaint among V4-powered sport bikes.