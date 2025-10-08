Who Owns Aprilia Motorcycles, And Where Are Its Bikes Made?

When it comes to high-performance racing motorcycles, few brands capture the imagination like Aprilia. Owned by the Pontedera, Italy-based Piaggio group, Aprilia's current lineup consists of 14 different models, including 11 motorcycles and 3 motor scooters. Aprilia bikes are primarily designed and built in Italy at its factories in Noale and Scorzè, where flagship models such as the RSV4 1100 incorporate advanced engineering and modern styling. However, other models, such as the entry-level 2025 Aprilia RS457, are manufactured in Piaggio's Baramati plant in India.

Aprilia's 2025 range includes an updated version of its popular Tuono V4 motorcycle, with standard and factory versions available. The bike features a larger 1099cc V4 engine with 180 hp, making it one of the most powerful sport bikes available. The standard and factory variants of the Tuono V4 are targeted at different riders, with the standard version offering a more comfortable ride for everyday cruising. The factory model focuses on performance, with an aggressive approach that leans more toward a racetrack experience.

The company also has a new factory version of Aprilia's expensive 2025 RS 660 motorcycle geared more toward a fast, race-oriented ride. Its 105 hp is less than the Tuono V4's, but it does feature improved aerodynamics for more stability on the road. It's also equipped with modern electronics, including a 5-inch digital display, launch control, and rider-assist systems. The standard RS 660 has been upgraded as well, with a stronger engine for more power.