Who Owns Aprilia Motorcycles, And Where Are Its Bikes Made?
When it comes to high-performance racing motorcycles, few brands capture the imagination like Aprilia. Owned by the Pontedera, Italy-based Piaggio group, Aprilia's current lineup consists of 14 different models, including 11 motorcycles and 3 motor scooters. Aprilia bikes are primarily designed and built in Italy at its factories in Noale and Scorzè, where flagship models such as the RSV4 1100 incorporate advanced engineering and modern styling. However, other models, such as the entry-level 2025 Aprilia RS457, are manufactured in Piaggio's Baramati plant in India.
Aprilia's 2025 range includes an updated version of its popular Tuono V4 motorcycle, with standard and factory versions available. The bike features a larger 1099cc V4 engine with 180 hp, making it one of the most powerful sport bikes available. The standard and factory variants of the Tuono V4 are targeted at different riders, with the standard version offering a more comfortable ride for everyday cruising. The factory model focuses on performance, with an aggressive approach that leans more toward a racetrack experience.
The company also has a new factory version of Aprilia's expensive 2025 RS 660 motorcycle geared more toward a fast, race-oriented ride. Its 105 hp is less than the Tuono V4's, but it does feature improved aerodynamics for more stability on the road. It's also equipped with modern electronics, including a 5-inch digital display, launch control, and rider-assist systems. The standard RS 660 has been upgraded as well, with a stronger engine for more power.
From bicycles to superbikes
Aprilia Motorcycles dates back to 1945, when company founder Alberto Beggio opened a small bicycle shop in Noale, Italy. Taking inspiration from the rare Lancia Aprilia car he owned, Beggio sought to build a motorcycle that would echo the car's reputation for quality. The name "Aprilia" actually comes from the Latin phrase "Venus Aprilia," which reflected both elegance and a spirit of renewal. Aprilia evolved under Alberto and his son Ivano, with the company eventually becoming the largest motorcycle manufacturer in Italy.
Aprilia entered the world of competitive motocross in the mid-1970s, and by the 1980s, the company's riders were already competing in the World Championship 250 class. The 1990s ushered in a new era thanks to the RS250V, as well as new riders like Alessandro Gramigni, who won Aprilia's first 125cc World Championship in 1992. The company continued winning into the '90s and beyond, making an impact in superbike racing with the seriously spicy Aprilia RSV4 in the 2000s. The bike was a major upgrade for Aprilia and helped rider Max Biaggi claim multiple Superbike World Championships in the following years.
As of October 2025, Aprilia has taken home a total of 54 world titles in five different racing categories. But while those numbers are impressive, it doesn't look as though the company plans on slowing down anytime soon. Aprilia has committed to remaining on the MotoGP grid through 2026, running its RS-GP bike as a full factory entry in events moving forward.