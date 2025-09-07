How Much Does The Aprilia RS 660 Motorcycle Cost And Why Is It So Expensive?
When it comes to raw, unpredictable, and visceral motorcycle experiences, the Aprilia RS 660 is compact, powerful and tech-rich with balanced performance that feels rewarding to ride. It's no wonder that we found it to be perfection on two wheels when we took it for a spin.
The Aprilia RS 660 is an Italian middleweight sportsbike that's often described as a new category of high-performance, lightweight motorcycles. It is by no chance a cheap bike; if anything, it is considered expensive for its class, with a starting price of $11,749, which is enough to get you a larger displacement motorcycle like the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R (non-ABS) or even a base Yamaha R1 from a dealership with a clearance sale. The higher-spec factory model that features suspension upgrades (Öhlins shocks) and premium components costs around $13,999. With that, the Italian bike manufacturer promises an experience behind handlebars that blends advanced technology, road-going comfort, and track-ready capabilities.
Why is it considered expensive?
The Aprilia RS 660 is like that new kid on the block who had all the latest games and gizmos – since it surfaced in 2020, it has quickly dominated its class, and become a favorite among performance bike enthusiasts. It's the perfect cocktail of tech, road agility, and track-ready performance you can use daily. It's honestly the type of motorcycle that you could pull up to work with on a Monday, and chase down superbikes on the track on a Sunday evening.
Unfortunately, it comes with a steep price tag. You'll need to cough up between $11,000 and $13,000 for a new uni, which is a higher-than-average price. Aprilia is a well-known name among motorcycle racing circles, with over 54 World Championships. And as you'd imagine, the Italian bike maker put a little bit of that racing sauce into the Aprilia RS 660.
However, what really pushes the price higher is its advanced electronics. The Aprilia RS 660 features a sophisticated electronic rider-aid package (Aprilia Performance Rice Control – APRC) that includes a quickshifter, traction and wheelie control, and multiple riding modes – technology, which is still rare in the middleweight sportbike segment. This bike is crafted with premium components (Brembo brakes and Ohlins suspension) and features a chassis combined with a lightweight, rigid twin-spar aluminum frame. This combo offers an engaging ride not typically found in its segment of bikes. Add that to its Italian heritage, race-inspired design, and premium build, and it's clear why the Aprilia RS 660 has a higher price tag.