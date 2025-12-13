3 Harbor Freight Finds To Upgrade Your Truck Tool Box

Many pickup owners use their trucks to explore the great outdoors, and having the right gear on hand can help you survive an unexpected emergency. Harbor Freight carries the Gordon 12-piece emergency survival kit for $27.99, and it has everything you need to satisfy your inner Robinson Crusoe.

The water-resistant nylon case holds an LED flashlight (single AA battery included), a seven-in-one spork with emergency whistle, a folding and locking knife, fishing tools and fire starting materials, a steel multi-tool card with saw and can opener. There's also a mylar emergency blanket and a tactical pen with a spring-loaded window breaker for situations that call for their use.

This kit could come in handy on camping or fishing trips or in the event of a natural disaster, and it weighs just a touch over two pounds. It has an average rating of 4.7 out of five stars from over 200 buyers, with 98% of them recommending it to others.

Many of the positive reviews seem to be from people who had not used their kits very much if at all, and the handful of one-and two-star reviews each criticized the low quality of the included tools. One buyer rated the kit two stars and critiqued many of the tools individually. They concluded their comments with "Long story short I have replaced everything except the case. You're better off making your own kit for a little more money."