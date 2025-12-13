This YouTuber's Cross-Country 'Self Driving' Road Trip Shows What You Shouldn't Do With A Tesla

Demaree's cross-country journey at the hands of Tesla's FSD mode has raised some interesting questions. A lot of the comments on the previous video revolved around his run-in with the police — many wanted to know why Demaree didn't admit to the police that he hit the large piece of metal because he was letting FSD take over. Why was that?

As more self-driving cars hit the streets, states are scrambling to create new legislation. This includes regulations on the vehicles themselves and penalties for drivers who use FSD recklessly (even completely driverless cars won't be safe from tickets and penalties as states update their laws). If a self-driving car gets into an accident, the driver can be held legally responsible along with their car, as was the case with the death of Elaine Herzberg, the first woman to be killed by a self-driving vehicle.

Studies surrounding the issue state that humans may be putting too much trust into their self-driving cars. Or in Demaree's case, purposefully ignoring potential dangers. Even Tesla itself warns that it's the driver's responsibility to stay alert and drive safely while operating an FSD car.

Its Model 3 manual states: "Traffic-Aware Cruise Control may not detect all objects and, especially when cruising over 50 mph, may not brake/decelerate when a vehicle or object is only partially in the driving lane or when a vehicle you are following moves out of your driving path and a stationary or slow-moving vehicle or object is in front of you."