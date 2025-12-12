When Was The World's First Speeding Ticket Issued And How Fast Was It For?

The first automobile is generally accepted as the Patent-Motorwagen, built by Carl Benz in 1885, a two-seat, 0.75-horsepower, single-cylinder, four-stroke engine with three wheels. In July of 1886, newspapers reported that it'd been seen for the first time on the streets around Mannheim, Germany. On September 21, 1893, brothers Frank and Charles Duryea drove what many considered to be the first automobile in America — an old horse-drawn wagon fitted with a four-horsepower, single-cylinder gasoline engine.

The automobile boom was off to the races, so to speak, and the world was forever changed. However, by all accounts, there were very few cars on the road in the late 1890s because each one had to be hand-built. This was still years before the Curved Dash Oldsmobile was first mass-produced in 1901. Until then, cars were, by and large, considered high-end luxury items (toys, if you will) for the rich and famous. Still, someone had to be the first person to get a speeding ticket, right?

That honor goes to Walter Arnold, who on January 28, 1896, was tearing through the streets of Paddock Wood in Kent, England, at a blistering speed four times the legal limit – of two miles per hour. Keep in mind that three miles per hour is considered a brisk walking pace, so someone could literally walk faster than the law allowed motor vehicles to go. Even funnier, it took the constable who bravely chased him on his police-issued bicycle, five miles to catch up and, for lack of a better term, "pull him over."