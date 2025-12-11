You Won't See A Kia Telluride In 2026 - Here's Why

Since its arrival with the 2020 model year, the Kia Telluride has become one of the most successful vehicles to ever bear the brand's three-letter badge. In fact, this family-sized SUV has been so successful over the years that the manufacturer has hardly seen the need to update the vehicle in any major way since its release. It is, of course, hardly rare that the first generation of a car, truck, or SUV should span a stretch of several years or so. That's especially true of vehicles as popular as the Kia Telluride, which boasts a unique mix of luxury, power, performance, and price point that has, historically, also pleased reviewers from reviewers from our own SlashGear team. Despite the Telluride love, a change is indeed coming, and for that very reason you will not be seeing a Kia Telluride on the road next year.

Well — that's not exactly true. A more accurate statement would be to say that you will not be seeing a 2026 Kia Telluride on the road. That's because the Korean automaker is not actually making one. It would seem that Kia instead decided to forgo the 2026 model year with its best-selling SUV altogether for one simple reason: The time has finally come to upgrade the vehicle. That means that the new Kia Tellurides you'll find in showrooms in 2026 will largely be of the 2027 variety. Here's what you need to know about the new model.