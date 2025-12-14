Where Are Craftsman Toolboxes Made?

Craftsman was once an American-made brand, and a highly respected line of tools. The quality of the tools, as well as their dependability, made Craftsman a go-to option that professionals and DIYers could always rely on. Unfortunately for longtime customers, the Craftsman brand is not primarily made in the U.S. But actually determining where certain items are made, like Craftsman toolboxes, is tricky. A routine online search lists Sedalia, Missouri. But the truth is a bit more complicated.

For example, the Craftsman S1000 Series 5-drawer Steel Tool Chest was made in Sedalia, Missouri, according to the brand's website. This fits with other Craftsman toolbox listings, like the Versastack Red and Black Plastic Tool Box at Lowe's, which was made in the U.S. The same is true for the Craftsman Versastack Red and Black Plastic/Metal Rolling Tool Box. But the Craftsman Red and Black Plastic Tool Box on Lowe's website was made in Israel, as of 2021. The Craftsman Versastack Red and Black 2-Drawer Plastic Tool Box was also made in Israel, as of 2022.

On several Lowe's listings, including the 2000 Series 5-Drawer Steel Tool Chest, a Craftsman rep answered the country of origin question rather vaguely. "We have a global manufacturing footprint that enables us to remain a leader in the development of products, meeting our customer demands and delivering long-term growth." This reply was written in April of 2025. As of this writing, Craftsman hasn't explicitly stated on one site where all of its toolboxes are manufactured.