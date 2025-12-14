Where Are Craftsman Toolboxes Made?
Craftsman was once an American-made brand, and a highly respected line of tools. The quality of the tools, as well as their dependability, made Craftsman a go-to option that professionals and DIYers could always rely on. Unfortunately for longtime customers, the Craftsman brand is not primarily made in the U.S. But actually determining where certain items are made, like Craftsman toolboxes, is tricky. A routine online search lists Sedalia, Missouri. But the truth is a bit more complicated.
For example, the Craftsman S1000 Series 5-drawer Steel Tool Chest was made in Sedalia, Missouri, according to the brand's website. This fits with other Craftsman toolbox listings, like the Versastack Red and Black Plastic Tool Box at Lowe's, which was made in the U.S. The same is true for the Craftsman Versastack Red and Black Plastic/Metal Rolling Tool Box. But the Craftsman Red and Black Plastic Tool Box on Lowe's website was made in Israel, as of 2021. The Craftsman Versastack Red and Black 2-Drawer Plastic Tool Box was also made in Israel, as of 2022.
On several Lowe's listings, including the 2000 Series 5-Drawer Steel Tool Chest, a Craftsman rep answered the country of origin question rather vaguely. "We have a global manufacturing footprint that enables us to remain a leader in the development of products, meeting our customer demands and delivering long-term growth." This reply was written in April of 2025. As of this writing, Craftsman hasn't explicitly stated on one site where all of its toolboxes are manufactured.
The evolution of Craftsman manufacturing
The American-made Craftsman brand first hit the market in 1927, and the rights were sold to Richard Sears, founder of the retail giant, that same year. From the very beginning, Craftsman tools were not made by its parent company, as Sears outsourced production to a variety of manufacturers. This didn't appear to be an issue, as Craftsman tools quickly earned a solid reputation for being respected and reliable options for everyday work. But Sears eventually began moving Craftsman production to China and Mexico, in an effort to save money.
However, Stanley Black & Decker bought Craftsman from Sears in 2017, making it the 13th tool brand Stanley owns. The company vowed to return Craftsman's manufacturing to the United States. Demonstrating Stanley's commitment to the move, a new Craftsman plant opened in Fort Worth, Texas, in 2020. But due to manufacturing problems and the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, Stanley's new facility struggled. The plant closed just three years later, having never realized its full potential.
Since Stanley's failed efforts to move all of Craftsman's manufacturing to America, there's been no indication that it will ever actually happen. Stanley isn't the only company manufacturing outside of the U.S., as many of the major tool brand owners have been doing it for years. But until these companies can find a way to balance cost, quality, and efficiency, brands like Craftsman will probably keep relying on international production to survive.