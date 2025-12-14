Don't Waste Money On Third-Party Ryobi Battery Jumper Cable Adapters – Use This Instead

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

One of the emergency tools you should always keep in your car is a portable jump starter. Unlike the jumper cables your parents likely stored in the trunk while you were growing up, jump starters include a battery so that you won't need to rely on another vehicle and driver to get your engine running again. Instead, just connect your car battery with the jump starter, and you'll be back on the road in minutes.

Other options include jumper cable adapters, such as third-party options that work with proprietary Ryobi batteries. If you own any cordless Ryobi power tools, you likely have Ryobi batteries on hand. With a third-party adapter, you could connect jumper cables between your engine and one of these Ryobi batteries rather than a dedicated jump starter. However, this isn't necessarily the best option you have. Ryobi makes a dedicated jump starter that also works with its batteries, and while it includes a bit more equipment and may cost more money, you're likely better off using it than a third-party adapter.

For one thing, using first-party equipment made and sold by the manufacturer is usually the better bet because a brand like Ryobi is more well-known, reliable, and accountable than some random third-party company from Amazon that nobody's ever heard of. Ryobi's batteries are specifically built to work with Ryobi gear. On top of this, using third-party equipment with Ryobi products may void your warranty, so if there is a malfunction or damage from something like a jump starter adapter, you might be stuck with the bill. Finally, the Ryobi 18V One+ Jump Starter Kit comes with a fresh battery, which is likely holding more charge and in better shape than an older one that's been sitting around your garage for who-knows-how long.