Is It Safe To Buy From eBay Motors? Red Flags To Watch Out For
Whether you're buying in person, over the phone, or online, no transaction is entirely safe. There are risks involved every time you spend, but the risks do differ depending on how and what you're buying, or the platform involved. While ebay itself claims to make tremendous efforts to keep both buyers and sellers safe while using the platform, things can and do go wrong.
Sometimes, scams and risks can be platform-specific, and there are examples of this on eBay Motors. For instance, one story made the news a few years back when a buyer named Rod came across a deal that looked simply too good to be true. It was for a $1,400 pickup truck, and after some back and forth with the seller — who was in a rush to sell — he decided to go ahead with the purchase. The seller sent payment information in an email that looked like it was direct from eBay Motors, and the email instructed that the price of $1,400 should be paid by Rod purchasing seven $200 eBay gift cards. Rod went ahead, but when prompted for more money to cover insurance, Rod contacted eBay directly to double-check everything, which is when he found out he'd been scammed.
There are numerous examples of stories like this, and within them are some pretty common red flags. First of all, if the price seems too good to be true, then it probably is. Secondly, take caution if the seller is pushing for a quick sale, they're probably trying to catch you out before you have a chance to think, and thirdly, never pay in gift cards — eBay warns that this is always a scam. These are all warning signs that an online seller is trying to scam you.
Other scams you need to look out for
The gift card scam is certainly a popular one on eBay Motors, but it's not the only scam you need to keep an eye out for. In fact, some are considerably worse, and can cause you physical as well as financial pain. Some criminal gangs and groups have advertised cars on the platform, again, usually cheap to build plenty of interest, and then when a vulnerable individual expresses interest, they invite them for a viewing. However, instead of finding the car of their dreams, the buyer is met by armed men, who rob them before moving on, setting up another profile, and repeating the process.
This wasn't just a one-off incident either, with many falling foul to the terrifying scam over the years. Typically, these scammers will insist on a cash payment so that they can quickly take it while the victim is put under pressure, rather than waiting on bank transfer or PayPal payments. That's one red flag to watch out for — a buyer insisting upon cash — stick to methods of payment that feel safe to you, and don't be afraid to walk away if the seller attempts to pressure you away from such methods.
Finally, some sellers on eBay Motors will attempt to scam you by selling misrepresented cars. Everything might look great on the advert, and the seller might be very friendly over messages, but the car could still be hiding something — like a faulty gearbox, or noisy engine. eBay's Buyer Protection policy doesn't apply to car sales, so you need to be especially diligent here. It might pay to have a mechanic inspect the vehicle first; this small outlay will surely be cheaper than spending thousands on a troublesome car.