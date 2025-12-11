Is It Safe To Buy From eBay Motors? Red Flags To Watch Out For

Whether you're buying in person, over the phone, or online, no transaction is entirely safe. There are risks involved every time you spend, but the risks do differ depending on how and what you're buying, or the platform involved. While ebay itself claims to make tremendous efforts to keep both buyers and sellers safe while using the platform, things can and do go wrong.

Sometimes, scams and risks can be platform-specific, and there are examples of this on eBay Motors. For instance, one story made the news a few years back when a buyer named Rod came across a deal that looked simply too good to be true. It was for a $1,400 pickup truck, and after some back and forth with the seller — who was in a rush to sell — he decided to go ahead with the purchase. The seller sent payment information in an email that looked like it was direct from eBay Motors, and the email instructed that the price of $1,400 should be paid by Rod purchasing seven $200 eBay gift cards. Rod went ahead, but when prompted for more money to cover insurance, Rod contacted eBay directly to double-check everything, which is when he found out he'd been scammed.

There are numerous examples of stories like this, and within them are some pretty common red flags. First of all, if the price seems too good to be true, then it probably is. Secondly, take caution if the seller is pushing for a quick sale, they're probably trying to catch you out before you have a chance to think, and thirdly, never pay in gift cards — eBay warns that this is always a scam. These are all warning signs that an online seller is trying to scam you.