This High-Performance Chevy With A Rare Engine Was A Drag Race Boss

The general view is that the 1960s muscle car era kicked off with Pontiac's 1964 introduction of the GTO. The GTO would spark a revolution across Detroit's automakers, putting the youth market in its sights and launching an entire era of big cubic inches, big horsepower, and even bigger branding and marketing schemes. While the colorful GTOs, Chargers, and Camaros of the late '60s naturally get a lot of attention, Detroit had an early '60s prequel to the muscle car wars that was, in many ways, just exciting.

It involved highly experimental, factory-backed monster machines fighting it out at drag strips across the country, and one-of-a-kind, road-legal, race cars in disguise being rolled out through special-order programs. GM, Ford, and Chrysler were all part of this era, fielding drag-focused cars like the Ford Fairlane Thunderbolt.

When it comes to the Chevys, though, the 1963 Impala Z11 was likely the peak of the era. Despite its modest looks, this Impala was a purpose-built drag strip special, carrying some of the most serious performance hardware that Chevrolet had at the time. Among this hardware was a 427-cubic-inch big block V8 and aluminum body panels that reduced weight. It dominated drag racing in 1963, but didn't last long due to GM's performance strategy shifting in the mid-1960s. Thus, the Z11 isn't just one of the rarest and fastest versions of one of the Impala's most popular generations; it's a piece of Chevrolet racing history.