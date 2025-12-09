Navy Removes 150-Ton Concrete Platforms From The USS Arizona
After over 80 years in the water, the U.S. Navy has removed more than 150 tons of aging concrete mooring platforms from the USS Arizona. This move comes as the Navy and the Pearl Harbor National Memorial finish their months-long effort to protect and preserve the major U.S. Navy ship sunk during World War II. After years of planning, a team started this project in September 2025, taking the last of the two platforms from the water about a month later. Removing these concrete platforms was effectively the final step. Today, only small sections remain to avoid disturbing one of the most historically significant warships in military history.
The process involved using a crane barge and diamond wire saw to cut and lift concrete segments from the sunken battleship. Navy Mobile Diving and Salvage Unit 1 led the work alongside help from federal contractors. This was no small feat, as the team's schedule often involved many 12-to-14-hour days to get the job done on schedule.
What it took to remove the platforms
Why now? Well, officials said the project addressed some long-standing concerns that the massive structures might eventually collapse through the USS Arizona's deteriorating decks. The concrete platforms were first installed after the attack at Pearl Harbor to support the salvage of guns and munitions. There they've remained ever since.
Since it was an underwater job, several environmentalists were involved in the uninstallation process. Experts in marine resources, historic preservation, water quality, and water safety were on standby for continuous support. That way, the platforms could be removed without harming the surrounding harbor ecosystem, the memorial, or any of the people working to remove them in the first place.
The USS Arizona Memorial, managed by the National Park Service since 1980, spans the midsection of the sunken battleship and is accessible only by boat. Built in 1962, it serves as both a national monument and the final resting place for those hundreds of sailors and Marines who died aboard the ship — not to mention any survivors who later chose to have their ashes interred there. This major undertaking helps make sure the memorial is no longer under threat of damage, allowing future generations to still visit the U.S. battleship for years to come.