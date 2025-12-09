Navy Removes 150-Ton Concrete Platforms From The USS Arizona

Why now? Well, officials said the project addressed some long-standing concerns that the massive structures might eventually collapse through the USS Arizona's deteriorating decks. The concrete platforms were first installed after the attack at Pearl Harbor to support the salvage of guns and munitions. There they've remained ever since.

Since it was an underwater job, several environmentalists were involved in the uninstallation process. Experts in marine resources, historic preservation, water quality, and water safety were on standby for continuous support. That way, the platforms could be removed without harming the surrounding harbor ecosystem, the memorial, or any of the people working to remove them in the first place.

The USS Arizona Memorial, managed by the National Park Service since 1980, spans the midsection of the sunken battleship and is accessible only by boat. Built in 1962, it serves as both a national monument and the final resting place for those hundreds of sailors and Marines who died aboard the ship — not to mention any survivors who later chose to have their ashes interred there. This major undertaking helps make sure the memorial is no longer under threat of damage, allowing future generations to still visit the U.S. battleship for years to come.