Why Ryobi One+ HP Batteries Have Two Extra Terminals

If you look at one of Ryobi's 18V One+ HP batteries, you'll notice they come with two additional terminals. This is a marker of "INTELLICELL Technology," and it's what allows the battery to "talk to" Ryobi's line of High Performance (HP) brushless tools. All in all, it's a level of performance not possible with standard One+ batteries alone. To get technical, these two extra terminals let the battery know how much or how little power to feed the brushless tool it's attached to. This communication helps the tools get the most available power from the battery when tackling tougher, longer, or more complex tasks. It's optimized energy transfer for better, faster, stronger performance.

This communication is key to the HP system's goal: giving you increased torque, more sustained performance, and longer runtime, no matter what you're using the Ryobi tool for. To make it happen, higher-end capacities in the HP line (like the 8Ah and 12Ah models) use larger 21700 cells made to have lower internal resistance. This design also reduces heat and increases the amount of power available to the tools during extended workloads. It's also why Ryobi's HP batteries outperform standard lithium packs, even while remaining fully compatible with the entire One+ lineup of more than 300 products... including older Ryobi tools.